A man who was rescued after falling into the water at King Mill Dam may have suffered a seizure, according to Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst.
Emergency responders were called to the dam area about 3 p.m. Wednesday after the man, who was fishing, fell into the water and disappeared.
Responding to the scene were members of the Faribault Fire and Police departments, Rice County Dive Team, Rice County Water Patrol and North Memorial Ambulance Service, Rice County Sheriff’s deputies and a Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer.
The responders gathered information from witnesses about the last known location of the person. Firefighters immediately entered the water and were able to locate the victim in about 6 feet of water. He was pulled from the water and life saving measures were started.
The man, who has not been identified, was reportedly transported by North Ambulance to District One Hospital and then airlifted by air ambulance to another hospital for further medical care.
“Responders did an amazing job of locating and caring for this person in a very short period of time which gives this person a fighting chance to survive this incident,” said Dienst.