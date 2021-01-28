Hometown: Faribault
Job title: Adult Education Instructor/Advisor
Education: I attended high school at Bethlehem Academy here in Faribault. I went on to the University of St. Thomas for one year. I later transferred to the University of Mankato where I received my bachelor’s in education. I recently went back to graduate school at Hamline University working on my middle mathematics license.
Career: I started my career in education here in Faribault 20 years ago at Roosevelt Elementary where I taught third grade. I would later teach third grade at Lincoln and also teach fifth grade at McKinley. Due to the lack of teaching jobs at the time, I was forced to pursue other careers and worked as an executive assistant for the Aldi Inc. Over the years, I greatly missed education and knew that I would find my way back to it. Prior to coming to the Faribault Education Center, I taught math at Cannon River STEM school for four years. When I saw that the Education Center was looking for an adult teacher, I knew that I had to apply! I enjoyed my time at the Cannon STEM Stem School, but I felt a strong calling to work with adults. I have made a great choice in my career and I couldn’t be happier or more honored to be here!
What are some of your hobbies and interests? I love to read and play with my two sons.
What’s something interesting about you that not a lot of people know? I live on a cattle farm.
Why did you decide to pursue a career in education? I always enjoyed being a student my whole life and consider myself a life-long learner. I also love to help others learn. Logically putting those attributes together, I believed I would make a great teacher someday.
What do you enjoy most about working with students? I love to see the moment when the “light bulb” goes off and they finally understand a concept that they had been struggling with. Their successes become your successes and it is just so rewarding.
Share a bit about a fun project or innovative teaching method you’ve used in the past. What made it memorable for you? I have always enjoyed math so I try to include that in my classrooms as much as I can. I have done a project called “Math About Me” in which students have to describe themselves with math terms and concepts to get to know them. It is really fun and a great year starter to get to know your students.
What do you enjoy about being part of Faribault Public Schools? I have really enjoyed the diversity and acceptance that I have felt since I have started. It is a great new family to me!