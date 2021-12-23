The Falcons for Change volunteer group began a few years ago to unite Faribault Middle School students with the common goal of making a difference.
While participating in various community service projects in the group throughout the year, some students, like Ella Wood and Leah Nowaczewski, were inspired to run with their own service projects.
Hundreds of students have been involved in the Falcons for Change group since it was formed, as they participate in volunteer experiences advisors Brent Hawkins and April Geiger organize.
Hawkins said, in previous years, students have went/donated items to nursing homes, and many other places, but an important part of the group leaves students to come up with their own ideas on how to better the community. Though Wood and Nowaczewski are part of the Change group, Hawkins said they did this project all on their own.
Last year, Wood wanted to start a project related to pets and asked her friends, Nowaczewski and Addison Schmidt, to help collect donations for Rescue 55021. This year, Wood wanted to create another project, but this time for the Children's Hospital.
Together, Wood and Nowaczewski raised money to purchase things like board games, card games and other activities Children's Hospital patients can do with family members. The two eighth graders also went out and bought a bunch of toys for young children suffering from different diseases in the hospital.
"We thought it'd be a nice gift for them for Christmas, to play with family members and spend time with them and have something to do," said Wood of their efforts.
Wood came up with the idea while searching for a community service idea, as she knew she wanted to do something for little kids who are suffering. They looked into different hospitals, and decided to donate to the Children's Hospital.
"It makes me feel great that I'm doing something for little kids who are suffering from these things, because it's really hard for them to live like this and not be able to do the things I can do," said Wood. "It's nice to do something, and I enjoyed the feeling of doing something great."
Nowaczewski, too, enjoys being able to make someone else happy.
"It makes me feel happy, too," said Nowaczewski. "It's also fun to go out and look for all of those things."
Hawkins adds, "I am very proud of [Ella and Leah] and the care they show for others. This is not the first time they put themselves before others and most definitely wont be the last. This is one of the examples how Falcons for Change started and I am so proud of these two for their efforts."