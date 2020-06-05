It can’t be easy running an elite boarding school with a rich history and jam-packed with adolescents from across the globe.
Shattuck-St. Mary’s head of school, Matt Cavellier, is up for the task. Since arriving in Faribault 16 years ago from Massachusetts, he has demonstrated that he is an adaptive, level-headed leader, capable of bringing Shattuck-St. Mary’s into the future.
“Everyone likes to think they’re a leader,” Mathematics Department Chair Steve Cornish said. “So often they’re managers. I think there’s a big difference between being a manager and being a leader. Managers tell you what to do. Leaders encourage you to do it. Matt’s certainly the second of those.”
Before coming to Faribault, Cavellier taught English to students with dyslexia at a boarding school out east. Though he and his family have had to adjust to Faribault, they feel very fortunate to have come to the city.
“My wife and I moved to Faribault 16 years ago when she was offered a position at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School,” Cavellier said. “What we found, in addition to work colleagues who became good friends, was that Faribault provided us with much of what we were looking for. There are bike trails and state parks in the area, including River Bend Nature Center, which has been a part of our memory-making since our arrival in town. The deal was, if we were moving to Minnesota from Massachusetts, we were getting a dog. Our lab puppy and I took plenty of walks through the trails at RBNC; I think about those memories every time I bike or run those trails. Our boys were born into the great family that is the Shattuck-St. Mary’s school faculty and staff, and they attend Roosevelt Elementary where they have the opportunity to learn from tremendously gifted and caring educators. For our family, Faribault has been a great place to live.”
Prior to becoming head of school, Cavellier held a number of other positions at the school — he’s been an English and history teacher, worked in the Residential Life Office, and held the title of Upper School director. It was likely his innovative vision and ability to communicate effectively that saw him rise up the ranks over time, Cornish said.
“Every promotion he got just made sense, he was always the right guy for the job,” Cornish said. “He makes sense when you talk to him, he listens, and when he tells you no, at least you know that he’s listened to you, mulled it through and then makes his decision.”
Since taking the helm, one of Cavellier’s greatest accomplishments has been integrating Shattuck-St. Mary's with the city of Faribault, said former Director of Marketing and Communications at Shattuck St. Mary’s Amy Wolf. Prior to Cavellier’s arrival, there was a sense in which Shattuck-St. Mary’s and the city were two fairly distinct entities, Cornish said.
As a liason for the school, Cavellier has built relationships with a number of mainstay Faribault institutions. He helped establish 25 and 50 kilometer runs at River Bend Nature Center. He has also been instrumental in hosting the Protecting Our Children conference with the Faribault Police Department and Rice County family services. More, Cavellier has worked hard to shore-up Shattuck-St. Mary’s relationship with the Chamber of Commerce and many of the small businesses in town.
As for the academic side of things, Cavellier wants to prepare Shattuck-St. Mary’s students for seeking vocation in a rapidly changing world.
“The real challenge is to continue to evolve and meet the needs of our students and our population as it continues to change and diversify, and to prepare them for not just college, but a changing landscape of work,” Cavellier said during an interview with the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal. “Many of our students will find jobs later in life that don’t exist yet, and we have to prepare them to be agile to get those jobs.”
In order to achieve this, Cavellier helped implement the We Create center — what he’s described as “a maker space on steroids.” The We Create center has been a boon for the student body, especially those who are artistically inclined, Cornish said.
“He did a super job at encouraging kids to use that space," Cornish said.
“They really have the students in the forefront of their minds in terms of how they’re operating, what they’re doing,” Wolf said. “It’s great to see Matt be in such great connection with his students. He’s got a compassionate part of him that I think also comes through.”
Also, he has attempted to provide Shattuck-St. Mary’s some sovereignty in their education so that they can better control the rest of their lives.
“Part of what we ask our students to do is to take even greater ownership of their education,” Cavellier said in a Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal interview. “Starting in sophomore year and into junior year, we have what we call a parallel curriculum that runs alongside our traditional curriculum that allows students to control their own education to fit their needs and goals. As part of that, we allow them to do internships or work in our We Create center doing things like co-branding with nonprofits in the area and stuff like that. And when they start to see there are opportunities to learn other than by sitting in a class and listening to subject matter come to them, they understand they have to actively go after what they want to do.”
As if his job wasn’t complicated enough already, Cavellier is now having to navigate Shattuck-St. Mary’s struggle against COVID-19. This is a particularly tall order seeing as his tenure as head of school is still so new. Fortunately, he seems to be taking on the pandemic in stride.
“I think Matt has had a real baptism by fire this year, Cornish said. “From my perspective, he’s had to make big calls and he’s got them right. And there’s been some very difficult problems he’s had to face. I’ve got a lot of respect for people that have to make those decisions and particularly guys who get those decisions right.”