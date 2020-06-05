THROUGH THE RANKS

Shattuck-St. Mary’s School's Head of School Matt Cavellier has done his best to integrate the school with the city of Faribault.

“Every promotion he got just made sense, he was always the right guy for the job,” Cornish said. “He makes sense when you talk to him, he listens, and when he tells you no, at least you know that he’s listened to you, mulled it through, and then makes his decision.”