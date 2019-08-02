This week the Faribault Police Department is looking for Javantea Bolden, 28. He is wanted for failing to appear on charges of domestic assault and second-degree assault. Bolden is 5’9” tall, weighs 195 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.
It's also looking for Benjamin Hunt, 29. He is the subject of a whole slew of warrants related to charges of fleeing a peace officer, theft, check fraud, driving after revocation, obstructing the legal process and possession of hypodermic needles, to name a few.
Anyone with information about Bolden or Hunt is asked to call Faribault Police at 334-4305.