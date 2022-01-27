AmeriCorps has volunteers placed all across America. These volunteers can be seen helping out in every county and community across the country. These people sign up to spend three months to a year of their lives at a time helping out in specialized fields across a variety of different areas in vastly different communities.
One of their goals is to “try to help communities address their biggest needs by facilitating volunteers,” as Beck Ford, director of Faribault Youth Investment, said.
In Rice County alone, there are more than 45 AmeriCorps members currently serving between a variety of different Corps. This includes Math Corps, Reading Corps, Recovery Corps, Heading Home Corps, VISTAS, and Promise Fellows.
Ford briefly explained each of these different factions of AmeriCorps. Reading and Math Corps revolve heavily around tutoring tactics and positive reinforcement of skills and abilities and have been proven to help kids make educational development.
“Math Corps works with the elementary school with small groups of kids to reinforce basic math skills,” she said.
Reading Corps is broken into two main age ranges in the Rice County area.
“Early Learning Corps: work in pre-k to read stories and sing songs to engage preschoolers in early literacy skills. Helping them to love words and love stories. Early literature exposure,” she said.
For kindergarten to third grade, “Reading Corps works with kids on the edge of success. They provide intervention to help students to learn reading strategies and learn to build strength in reading,” she said.
“Recovery Corps is relatively new to Minnesota. Volunteers are in recovery from substance use disorder. They serve as navigators performing outreach to others struggling with substance abuse and the associated struggle. They help to get recovery resources, treatment, and housing. One thing that they do a lot of is peer support: do a lot of listening and checking in on people who need the assistance,” she said.
“Heading Home Corps Works with families experiencing housing instability. It helps them to navigate services and address issues, helps to place them in emergency shelters and access support structures in the community. This is important because If you don’t know what the supports are, they can be very hard to use.
“VISTAS, Volunteers in service to America, work in agencies to build capacity. Vistas work behind the scenes to help with food access and similar things by starting programs and systems.
“Promise Fellows serve at the middle to high school age range. They are student success coaches. They build relationships with teens that are disengaged with their learning or are not connected or attending class. They can help with homework or tutor, but are building relationships to provide positive examples for students."
Donna Svendsen, strategic outreach director for Serve MN added to the discussion.
"We’ve also been very flexible in pivoting our programs to address emerging community needs, such as a summer Emergency Response Program to help the community deal with fallout from COVID, and food insecurity and other issues that emerged after George Floyd’s death," she said. "We’ve also developed a new Heading Home Corps program that helps families and individuals secure affordable housing."
All of these Corps work together indirectly to improve the communities that they serve. Through these different branches, underprivileged portions of the community can get the necessary assistance to succeed in life.