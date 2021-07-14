Several years ago, when Owatonna resident Al Smith first agreed to draw a picture of his friend, a Vietnam veteran, he couldn't have predicted the journey that would follow.
Drawing his friend in the pose he wanted — resembling the man sitting at a table praying in the photograph titled, "Grace" — unknowingly sparked an interest to draw soldiers and the deep emotions they felt.
That specific drawing also resurrected a love for pencil drawing, just like when Smith felt as a young boy. He was familiar with drawing farm animals, wildlife, trucks, war scenes and hot rods when younger, but Smith hadn't drawn with pencils in over 60 years. He admits he was amazed with what he was able to come up with after such a long break. That particular portrait also led to the creation of the program, Vietnam Experience. It's one he often gives throughout the region.
On Tuesday, more than a dozen of Smith's sketches depicting scenes and images of a solider's experience in the face of war, focusing on the Vietnam era lined the walls of Buckham West's meeting room in Faribault. The program was also a milestone at the senior center, as staff welcomed back members and guests to the facility for programs to participate in, all without COVID-19 restrictions.
Over the years, Smith found that drawing soldiers' pictures and telling their stories was a way for him to express his respect and appreciation and to honor them. While sharing his series, Smith shares a story behind each piece. He hasn't only found an image to commit to paper, he's found a biography or a historical episode he can retell along with the drawing.
Through hours of searching through war books at various libraries in the area and receiving ideas from others, Smith spends even more time looking at the particular picture he was going to draw before putting his pencil to paper. He described the experience — one he says is almost spiritual — and starts with questions about the particular individual, like if they were OK, if they were wounded, what their life is like now and if their war was over. He also asks them to describe the affects, if any, of post traumatic stress disorder.
Through a montage of elements and different techniques, Smith said he's found enjoyment in drawing and connecting with others.
Some of his many pieces includes series like the "Vietnam Experience," "Women of War" (WOW), "U.S. Navy SEALs," "War Heroes" and "WWII Iconic." Each drawing can take anywhere from six to 12 hours, depending on how involved the particular portrait is.
Most recently, Smith said he's completed a number of commissioned drawings from family members who want to remember loved ones who have died.
"It's heartwarming to talk with parents and relatives to find out all about them," Smith told attendees. "I feel blessed knowing it will be a keepsake that'll last for generations."
Smith admitted each drawing presented a new challenge for him, having to learn how to draw specific items like rice paddies, terry cloth and elephant grass. Elephant grass, in particular, was something Smith learned can be difficult to walk through. A friend told him it was impossible to go through it at all without first chopping it down. Smith found it best to draw the grass one layer at a time.
He feels as if the ability to draw well is something he was blessed with, making the transition from not drawing in years to not being able to stop drawing.
Attendees of Tuesday's presentation at Buckham West commended Smith on his "incredible" talent during the question portion of the program.
Though he doesn't know what will come next, Smith is certain of one thing: He's going to keep drawing.