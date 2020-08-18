Though they comprise only about 5% of the city’s population, Northfield residents who live in Dakota County have posed a unique administrative challenge for decades.
Home to Northfield Hospital and Clinics, the city’s Wastewater Treatment plant and several small but pleasant city parks, the small portion of northern Northfield in Dakota County is in a unique situation. Ironically, the precinct votes at Bethel Lutheran Church, which is just inside the Rice County line. Oftentimes, it has been represented by different legislators than the rest of the city in Washington and in St. Paul.
Recently, a much more mundane challenge has arisen for residents. While they may be Dakota County residents, they’ve long benefited from an exemption that allows them to dispose of their waste at the Rice County landfill.
County Commissioner Galen Malecha, who represents most of Northfield on the Rice County Board of Commissioners, said the exemption has been most convenient for Dakota County Northfielders. Without it, they’d have to travel to Burnsville to dump their trash instead of Dundas.
Rice County Environmental Services Director Julie Runkel noted the exemption is strictly limited to Northfield residents. Even though residents of Greenvale Township, for example, are much closer to Dundas than Burnsville and may have Northfield addresses, they aren’t eligible.
Runkel said that the policy was guided by Chapter 473 of Minnesota state law, which allows localities to set limits on who can dispose of waste in a jurisdiction. She noted that the policy helps to preserve landfill capacity for those who pay taxes in Rice County. Chapter 473 also provides some wiggle room, allowing Dakota County's Northfielders to receive county services from Rice County so long as they are part of a primarily eligible “metropolitan government.”
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the county recently embraced new technology, switching over to an email-based system, then an online appointment system. Under the latest system, self-haulers are again allowed to dispose of waste, but only if they’ve set up an appointment. The county’s website notes that for increased efficiency and safety, residents should strongly consider hiring a contract hauler, if they haven’t already. Five solid waste haulers are currently licensed in Rice County, though the territory they cover differs.
While the system may have worked well in theory, there were a few bugs to work out. Soon after the online-only appointments system was launched, Malecha began getting phone calls from frustrated Dakota County residents.
“When they put their address in, the system didn’t work properly, so they weren’t able to dispose of their refuse,” Malecha said. “In the past, they’d been able to do it.”
After working with county officials, Malecha said he managed to resolve the issue to the satisfaction of the affected residents. Now, he said that they can count on being able to dispose of their waste locally.
“Now, they just have to prove they live in the Dakota County side of Northfield,” he said. “If they live within the municipal boundaries of Northfield, they will be able to dispose of their refuse at the landfill.”