Faribault’s City Council has signed off on the Rice County’s plans to improve traffic safety by restricting a dangerous entrance to Lyndale Avenue.
Under the plans, a median will be installed next year in the middle of the intersection between Lyndale Avenue and Fourth Street NW (at the Taco John’s and Arby’s). Once the project is completed next year, motorists on Fourth Aveue NW will be required to take a right turn upon reaching the intersection.
Currently, the intersection is considered one of the most dangerous intersections in the city, with motorists attempting to cross Lyndale Avenue at significant risk of being hit by oncoming traffic. County Engineer Dennis Luebbe said the intersection was brought to his attention after a severe crash in 2016.
While the intersection hadn’t previously been on the county Highway Department’s radar, Faribault police regarded it as particularly troublesome. Each year, several crashes there are reported to the state, and law enforcement is aware of many more minor crashes that go unreported.
After discovering a significant need for extra safety measures, the Highway Department weighed several options, including lowering the speed limit and adding an extra stoplight. Luebbe said the department ultimately concluded that both of those options would unnecessarily inhibit the efficient flow of traffic on Lyndale Avenue.
Councilors Elizabeth Cap and Janna Viscomi raised concerns that creating a blockage on Fourth Avenue NW could increase traffic to other east-west streets, especially Division Street and Hwy. 60. Luebbe said that according to studies produced by engineering firm Bolton & Menk, the increased traffic on nearby roads would be manageable.
For motorists who wish to make a left turn onto Lyndale, the new arrangement will make doing so even trickier. City Engineer Mark DuChene said that such motorists would ultimately need to make a U-turn at the intersection of Lyndale with Hwy. 60 or Division Street, or find an alternate route.
Even at peak times, Luebbe estimates that no more than two additional cars per minute would likely make a right turn onto Lyndale Ave, which would subsequently lead them to be diverted onto Division Street or Hwy. 60 if they wish to continue traveling east or west.
Bolton & Menk also analyzed pedestrian traffic at the intersection to determine if extra measures were needed to ensure pedestrian safety. Ultimately, the number of pedestrians crossing the intersection averages only about two per hour, with roughly four per hour crossing at peak times.
Based on Minnesota guidelines, Bolton & Menk recommended that the resulting structure should be pedestrian friendly, complete with sidewalks and a median refuge meeting Americans with Disabilities Act standards. However, due to the limited foot traffic and high speed of traffic on Lyndale Avenue, Bolton & Menk recommended against pedestrian signage and crosswalk markings, arguing it would give pedestrians a false sense of security.
The project will be completed by the end of summer 2020 at a cost of about $560,000. Half of the funding has been provided by a grant from the Minnesota Highway Safety Improvement Program, while the other half will come out of the county’s state aid construction fund.
The city of Faribault will not contribute funding to the project, aside from assuming electricity costs for new streetlights at the intersection.
Luebbe said that when a similar intersection at 17th Street NW and Lyndale was modified, crashes dropped in half. He’s hoping for a similar or even larger reduction in crashes once the Fourth Street intersection is modified.