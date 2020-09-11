After lengthy discussion and rare divided vote, Faribault’s City Council voted Tuesday to shelve plans for new staff-run social media accounts.
Councilors initially expressed interest in creating official new city-run pages several months ago. In response, Parks and Recreation Department Communications Coordinator Brad Phenow and Librarian Delane James drew up potential guidelines for the program.
Using recommendations from the League of Minnesota Cities as a guide, Phenow and James said they designed the plan to encourage free discussion while ensuring that residents will be able to easily access any information that could be considered public.
As administrators, city staff would assist in ensuring public access and retention of records, as well as assisting in deleting inappropriate comments. City-purchased software would assist in data capture and preservation.
As she did when the topic was discussed previously last month, Councilor Elizabeth Cap expressed strong concerns that the system could be used to limit free speech. Cap even said she’d have to consider a lawsuit against the city should it go forward with the plan.
“I think it's a really slippery slope when we have the government telling us what we can and can’t say,” she said.
However, Councilor Peter van Sluis noted that under the proposed guidelines, comments would only be removed if they include discriminatory or sexual content, ads, endorsements of illegal behavior, information that could compromise public safety or protected medical information.
“I don’t have any real concerns with allowing city staff to administer a page,” said Councilor Jonathan Wood, who along with van Sluis ultimately voted to approve the proposal. “To me it doesn’t seem like there’s this quasi thought force out there.”
While the preservation of social media posts is currently not required at the local level, Phenow and James warned it soon could be. If that happens and the city receives a complicated data request without data capture software in place, it could produce a logistical headache for staff. That isn’t the only reason for the new system. Phenow and James had noted that even at the local level, a growing number of elected officials are using official, government-run social media accounts to communicate with constituents.
On Facebook, only Mayor Kevin Voracek, and Councilors Royal Ross and Wood currently have pages. However, those pages are unofficial and have contained campaign-related posts as well as information regarding official city business.
Phenow said that the city would first focus on setting up official Facebook accounts, then Twitter accounts. He said that funding has already been allocated in the budget to purchase software that allows councilors to simultaneously post on Facebook and Twitter.
Other members of the council, like van Sluis, lack a dedicated council Facebook page but have a personal account. However, van Sluis expressed interest in setting up a Facebook page of his own with staff assistance.
Under the proposed system, councilors like van Sluis could still continue to use their personal accounts. However, they would have needed to add a disclaimer clearly indicating the opinions they share do not necessarily reflect the position of the city.
Phenow said that such a statement would help to set up a clear dividing line that does not currently exist between statements made by councilors in their official role, which could reflect on the city, and those which are made in a private capacity.
Councilor Janna Viscomi wasn’t having it. Viscomi said that regardless of what she happens to be doing at a particular time of the day she never truly stops being a member of the City Council and is liable to hear citizen concerns at any time.
“24 hours a day, I’m Janna Viscomi, City Council member, and it doesn’t matter if I’m eating dinner with my family or if I’m at work or if I’m walking here,” she said. “For you guys to try to create that division, well, to me, there isn’t one.”
Phenow maintained that if citizens begin discussing official business with a councilor on their unofficial page, the appropriate response would be for the councilor to respond by directing them to the official city-run page for an official response.
Still, Minnesota Press Association Attorney Mark Anfinson, an expert on public records laws, said that Viscomi’s concern is very much reasonable and widespread. However, he said the much more significant issue that councilors would have to face is the potential for violations of the state’s Open Meeting Law.
Under current statute, the Open Meeting Law could be violated if enough councilors comment on a post so as to create a quorum. In that case, Councilors would be expected to cease commenting and contact the city administrator immediately.
City Administrator Tim Murray warned the council that if such a violation were to occur, any subsequent decisions regarding matters discussed on such a social media post could be challenged in court.
As creating a page wouldn’t be mandatory for councilors, and several have expressed little interest in doing so, the odds of such a current situation might seem low. Still, if enough councilors sign up, Anfinson said the risk would be significant.
“If you had that sort of page available to members of the council, it would almost invite Open Meeting Law violations,” Anfinson said.
Anfinson said he believes that if the Open Meeting Law were to be relaxed, discussion of crucial city issues via social media could actually increase transparency, satisfying the genuine spirit of the law. However, until the legislature revisits that, he argued cities should tread carefully.
Councilor Royal Ross echoed those sentiments in casting a crucial no vote. Ross encouraged the proposal to be brought back before the council after November’s elections, but said the proposal has significant issues that could use correction from the state level.
“Until we get more bugs worked out or the state passes a law saying we have to do it, I’m a no vote for tonight,” Ross said. “In 90 days, there will be a new council, which I may or may not be on. I would encourage it to be brought back and I have a feeling that it will be brought back.”