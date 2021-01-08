Members of Faribault Community Center, which returned to its regular hours Monday, Jan. 4 after temporarily closing to the public on Nov. 20, will notice a few changes through its doors.
To comply with the current COVID-19 restrictions, staff moved some things around to ensure the safety of all. Of the major changes, constant mask-wearing by everyone, except when in the shower or the pool, is required. Additionally, 12-foot social distancing is required during all workout times and a 6-foot social distance is required while in places like the locker rooms, pool deck and hallways.
Parks and Recreation staff have moved a majority of the cardio equipment into one side of the gymnasium to allow the 12-foot distance. The weightlifting machines remain in the fitness room. In the fitness room, only three people are allowed in at one time and must reservation are in 1-hour time slots. Five people are allowed in the gym at a. time for 1-hour time slots.
The other side of the gym is set aside for pickleball, though it’s down to only one court. Center staff are encouraging players to bring their own equipment, as paddles are not available.
Faribault Community Center Fitness Instructor Ashley Krenske said some additiona; changes are possible next week in terms of how the fitness classes are held.
For the week of Jan. 11, the Community Center will offer in-person classes for group exercise to those interested. They’ll be limited to seven people and masks must be worn at all times. Those interested must call to reserve a spot within 24 hours of class. The livestream link will continue to be emailed to those interested. To be removed or added to the list, call 507-334-2064.
With the current restrictions, Krenske has found that some clients prefer not to wear masks while exercising and would rather continue participating in the classes via Zoom. On the other hand, there’s some who would rather be there in-person. The 12-foot stipulation hasn’t made things any easier.
“For those who still want to do Zoom, we would still video it for those who want to do that,” said Krenske. “I just can’t wait until it’s all normal again.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Tim Walz announced an update loosening the current restrictions, including for gyms. Gyms can be at no more than 25% capacity, though the overall maximum was raised to 150 people. Group classes can have 25 people starting Monday, though participants must stay 9 feet apart.