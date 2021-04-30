Thanks to swift approval from Faribault’s Planning Commission and City Council, a local food preparation business is set to be getting much needed facility improvements before summer’s end.
Located behind Faribault Hy-Vee at 1910 5th Street NW, Randy’s Foods has been supplying quality meats, pizzas, desserts and other food items to area bars and restaurants for more than 60 years.
Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, owner Brad Moore said the business has come back stronger than ever. Randy’s has even begun reaching outside of its traditional customer base, with a website that allows customers to order food directly from the company.
“We were impacted by the pandemic because we do a lot of food service sales and as the food service business was impacted in 2021,” Moore said. “But we were able to manage through last year and our business has returned.”
Traditionally known as Randy’s Frozen Meats, the business offers everything from pizzas and burgers to chicken and bratwursts for pickup at its Faribault warehouse. It also offers delivery to customers who live in or near Faribault, Owatonna, Rochester, Winona, and La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Unfortunately, Randy’s had become increasingly hindered in recent years by the quirks of an aging and somewhat cramped building. Its existing cooler space was a particular problem, limited in size and affected by regular refrigeration issues.
Now, a new expansion to the east side of the building will accommodate a 20 foot by 30 foot cooler. Formally approved by the City Council at its April 27 meeting, Moore says the expansion will take two to three months to complete and will be used immediately.
City Council approval was required because the cooler will come within nine feet of the neighboring property currently home to Warmington Trucks. By contrast, the City’s Unified Development Ordinance requires a side yard of at least 15 feet.
Moore argued that the expansion project was needed for Randy’s, or any food preparation business, to remain in the building and that expanding on the east side was the only feasible option.
Both the Planning Commission and City Council had little issue with the variance, particularly given the finding of the city’s Development Review Commission that the expansion is not likely to discourage nearby development or a potential future change of use of the site itself.
City Planner Dave Wanberg noted that the facility was initially built for food processing and could continue to serve that purpose for some time. While the solution may be quirky, he said that it makes sense given the circumstances.
“The belief was that it is a unique situation associated with a lot developed over 60 years ago,” he said. “It’s a reasonable solution to a current problem.”