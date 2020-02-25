The Minnesota Department of Transportation has preliminary plans for one of the most heavily traveled intersections in Rice County.
On Tuesday, County Engineer Dennis Luebbe discussed the findings of MnDOT's safety analysis of the intersection of I-35, Minnesota Highway 19 and nearby frontage roads with the Transportation Committee of the Rice County Board. MnDOT’s report concludes that based on traffic flow and projections, the best solution to the heavy traffic would be a six way-roundabout.
Exit and entrance ramps to I-35, Highway 19 and area frontage roads would be included in the roundabout. The recommendation marks another step in the slow but steady path to fulfilling one of the county’s most significant traffic safety goals.
As Northfield's most direct connection to I-35, the intersection gets more than its share of traffic. There’s a traffic signal on the west side of the interchange near the Flying J travel center, but the east side doesn’t have one, causing significant traffic backups and safety concerns.
County officials have long regarded the project as a crucial priority. It was highlighted as the county’s top infrastructure need in a 2018 public tour with MnDOT officials, and last fall MnDOT finally initiated and funded the safety analysis. The study considered not just how to handle traffic at the intersection of those two roads, but also traffic on adjacent frontage roads.
The county signed off on plans to pave frontage roads in the area just last year.
Given the area’s ease of access to I-35 and the Twin Cities metropolitan area, county officials have eyed it as a prime location to add industrial development. Of course, any business growth in the area would add to the need for an improved interchange.
Now that the safety analysis of the roundabout has been completed, MnDOT will soon proceed with a feasibility analysis. Once it’s complete, the department will have a detailed, site-specific plan to sell to the Legislature, county board and other entities.
Luebbe cautioned it will likely take a year before a contractor would be selected and the study completed. Because Hwy. 19 is a state highway, MnDOT paid for the safety analysis and will pay for the feasibility analysis.
If all goes well, improvements could begin as early as the 2025 construction season, MnDOT District 6 Planning Director Heather Lukes said last year. That would coincide with a planned repaving project along Hwy. 19 from New Prague to Northfield.