About 1,000 kids and parents attended the Trunk or Treat event hosted by Divine Mercy Catholic School and Bethlehem Academy. There were at least 25 decorated trunks, with even more participants handing out candy. Each vehicle had a unique themes for trick-or-treaters to enjoy. A majority of participants were school faculty, student groups, church groups or parents.
“The event was great,” said Bethlehem Academy’s Kris Sauer. “Both schools were thrilled to put on this event. It’s our way of showing appreciation to the community for supporting both schools that have been around for over 150 years.”
Service is a large part of the mission at both schools. Middle and high school students helped serve the community in many ways. For this trunk or treat event, the schools held a ‘dress down day’ where students were encouraged to bring in money or a bag of candy in exchange for a day’s pass of the school’s dress code. This raised funds the candy that student groups passed out and also other participants when they ran out of their stash of goods. It’s a great experience all around for both trunk or treat participants and trick-or-treaters.
This family event was held from 4 to 6 p.m. in the school’s parking lots. This annual event is one of BA/DMCS’s biggest community events of the year. Along with the decorated car and truck trunks, trick-or-treaters could also enjoy free hot dogs. Despite the cold, organizers say there were the same number of trick-or-treaters as last year, if not more.
Members of Faribault’s Police Department, the Rice County Sheriff’s Office and the Faribault Fire Department also made an appearance with their rigs to take part in the trunk or treat. Faribault Transportation also brought in a small bus after drivers were finished with their routes.
Children’s costumes ranged from blow-up unicorns to clowns. Some parents also got in on the fun by wearing a costume to celebrate the holiday. While there were some trick-or-treaters wearing unique costumes, many dressed as fictional characters like Spiderman or Elsa from “Frozen.”