In the new year, Faribault’s City Council is keeping an eye on the COVID pandemic -—but not letting it get in the way of its ambitions to foster growth through improvements in infrastructure and parks, additional affordable housing and more.
Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen noted that for local businesses, the pandemic has been an incredibly trying time. She pledged to work with county and state officials to provide any help possible.
“We recognize the impact COVID has had on our businesses,” she said. “We can’t solve those issues, but we know there are going to be opportunities where we can continue to help.”
While the state and federal governments haven’t recently provided Faribault with additional business assistance dollars, Rice County recently received $1.3 million in funds from the state — and Kuennen said she’s reached out to local businesses to make sure they are aware.
While some Faribault area businesses have struggled during the pandemic, others like Jennie-O and Trystar have seen sales surge. In 2021, plenty of businesses could be looking to hire — and additional investments may be on the way.
Though not at liberty to discuss specifics yet, Kuennen said that the city has been shortlisted for investment by several major companies. That good news comes as the city appears to finally be on the way to tackling perhaps its biggest economic challenge: housing.
As City Administrator Tim Murray noted with excitement, Faribault appears set to make significant progress on the topic of affordable housing. Three separate developments will be completed over the course of the year, bringing hundreds of units to the market. The housing breakthrough may be the most significant Faribault story of 2020 because for years, the shortage of housing the average worker can afford has been at the top of the mind for the council and business community.
While the challenge certainly isn’t specific to Faribault or Rice County, it has threatened to halt the strong economic growth the city has enjoyed thanks to investments from companies like SageGlass and Daikin Applied, which have simultaneously made the shortage more dire.
Faribault’s most recent housing study, completed in 2017, showed a vacancy rate of less than 1% in the multifamily housing market. Since then, several projects have been put into motion that will provide more than 300 units of housing at all levels of the market once complete. The city has commissioned a new housing study to analyze the effects of those additional units, as well as economic fallout from the pandemic. Based on the results of that study, Faribault could pursue new approaches for encouraging additional developments.
While gains have been made in the multifamily market, the council will likely want to encourage the construction of single-family housing. That portion of the market remains particularly tight, with values rising by 7% in 2019, according to a report from the St. Paul Association of Realtors.
In addition to addressing the housing crisis, the city has set its sights on improving quality of life by making much needed improvements to its sizable but lightly maintained collection of city parks and preserves.
Faribault has more than 40 parks, which provide more than 1,000 acres of park space. In total 15% of land within the city is reserved as a park, preserve or recreational open space. However, at $49 per capita the city’s parks budget is well below the nationwide average of $78 per capita.
With an eye toward adding recreational opportunities downtown, the city will add its newest park in 2020. The yet-unnamed park will be located on a portion of the former public works site, next to the soon to be constructed Straight River Apartments. Nestled along a bend in the Straight River, the park will have an appealing location, which councilors have pushed for “out of the box” designs to take advantage of. In 2021, $250,000 will be invested in the park, enough to install a playground, picnic shelter and other amenities.
Prairie Park, on the south end of town, has been in the city’s possession for 15 years but remains minimally developed. It will also be the site of major investment in 2021 with $100,000 allocated to install playground equipment. An onsite trail was installed last year.
The city will also make major investments in its transportation network. By far the biggest investment of the year will be a project to replace the structurally deficient Second Avenue Bridge over Division Street, at a cost of more than $3 million.
More than half of the project will be funded through federal transportation dollars, while most of the rest will come from the city’s state aid account. In addition, the city will reconstruct a two-block stretch of Division that runs underneath the bridge.
There’s even a chance that 2021 could be the year that the Northern Links Trail is completed. Once fully complete, the trail would connect the city’s extensive trail network with the Sakatah State Trail leading to Mankato. The most difficult and expensive part of the trail to complete is the portion running from North Alexander Park to Hulett Avenue, which runs under a railroad. The city has attempted to seek bonding dollars for the $750,000 project, to no avail.
The city has once again applied to the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program for grant funding needed to complete the segment. The city failed to secure TAP grant dollars last year, but has since worked with MnDOT to refine its application.
The Capital Improvement Plan approved for 2021 also includes significant investments in public facilities. As part of a $1.2 million dollar multi-year repair project at the Community Center, $250,0000 will be poured into pool and locker room HVAC replacements.
2021 is also the year that the city’s new $10 million water plant will come fully online. Public Works Director Travis Block said that a month-long trial run of the new system could begin as soon as this week, but work will continue throughout the year.
The new plant will remove iron and manganese from the municipal water supply. Block has said that the levels of iron and manganese in the water are not health concerns, but they do affect the aesthetics and taste of the water.