Faribault Public Schools has created an opportunity for teachers to pursue higher education in cooperation with Minnesota State University, Moorhead.
This is not limited to teachers in Faribault, any teacher looking to earn their master’s degree can inquire. FPS is partnering with MSUM to create an online master’s cohort for teachers looking to further their own education. Through this program, FPS hopes to provide the best education possible to both faculty and students by making it possible for teachers to earn their master of science degree in Education Leadership with an emphasis on teacher leadership.
For a teacher, getting a master’s degree is an opportunity to make a difference in students’ education, but it is also an opportunity to receive higher pay. Most school districts reward teachers for completing courses in pursuit of higher education. This can serve both as encouragement to commit to returning to school and as an incentive to continue to provide excellent education to students.
This partnership came to be through Dr. Anne Marie Leland’s connections to MSUM. Leland received her doctorate from MSUM, and she saw the potential for FPS to improve the services that they provide. By pursuing higher education, teachers and faculty can hope to provide the best education possible for their students.
Dr. Boyd Bradbury wears many hats at MSUM, including that of the chair of the Department of Leadership and Learning. It is through his many hats that Bradbury became pivotal in creating this program.
Bradbury and Leland were both crucial in the development of this partnership and have each put many hours into developing and fostering the relationship between FPS and MSUM. Through their hard work, as well as that of the Faribault School Board and FPS faculty, a customized curriculum has been developed for this cohort.
These adaptations were made in order to adapt the courses to the needs of the community, as seen by the faculty and School Board. All changes or adjustments to the curriculum were overseen by the district, and Bradbury said “The content within the courses are modified to address the needs of the community without changing the outcomes of the course, in order to maintain degree integrity.”
Uniquely, FPS staff, including principles and other faculty, will be teaching the courses offered in the program. This way, it's ensured that the cohort is taught with the student’s best interest in mind.
By having people from within the community teaching the courses and leading the cohort, the curriculum will be directly suited to teachers in the community. Leland will play a key part in the program. She expressed that one of the goals was to “provide teachers and other staff who pursue this degree with information that is relevant to practices within the education field.”
The cohort would ideally be 20 to 30 people, and the final date to register would be Feb. 14, Valentine's Day. The cohort is scheduled to run through spring of 2023. Classes will be held exclusively online, because this program is designed to accommodate full work schedules, as it was created for teachers, by teachers.
FPS hopes to continue its partnership with MSUM in the future to continue to provide the best education possible for their students, and now, for their staff, too.