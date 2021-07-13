From raised beds, pollinator gardens, shade gardens, rain gardens and fun water features, the teaching garden at the Rice County Fairgrounds as seen a lot of improvements over the last several years.
An active group of Rice County master gardeners has installed a teaching garden through a partnership developed with the Bethlehem Academy Ag Department. Master gardener volunteers first began working the teaching gardens at the fairgrounds several years ago after the Rice Soil and Water Conservation District installed a rain garden on the grounds in 2008.
Master gardener Mickey Dogotch said over this last year, master gardeners spent a lot of time moving plants around and eliminating some varieties that got invasive. A large variety of annuals, perennials and shade perennials have been added, along with numerous other larger additions.
A $5,000 grant from the Faribault Co-op, which was also matched by the Seeds of Stewardship program, gave the gardeners the ability to purchase several pallets of pavers. Over the next several years, students in BA's landscaping class will use them to create paths. Dogotch said the paths will be wheelchair accessible and ideal for those with strollers. BA also filled one of the raised gardening beds with plants started in their greenhouse. The other raised bed contains seed trials for the University of Minnesota, where master gardeners plant the seeds and report on how they are doing. The data is given to the U of M as it works to generate new types of seeds.
Rice Soil and Water Conservation District's rain garden, the original piece of the garden, is located in the center. Now, the master gardeners have surrounded the original rain garden area and enlarged it to lead up to and go around the nearby gazebo. Dogotch said RSWCD members recently added new native plants in the rain garden. While many additions like the water feature, and while arches and benches have already been put in place, even more is in store for the teaching gardens.
Dogotch said one of the old rides from the Tilt a Whirl's Strawberry-Go-Round will be placed right next to the gazebo for viewers to sit in, along with stakes similar to those at the Minnesota Arboretum that identify which plants are in the gardens. Each time the master gardeners are back at the gardens, Dogotch said it seems like something new is added. Businesses like Paddington Feed & Seed donated a bird feeder, and other members of the community generously offered plants to put in the garden as well.
The other day while at the garden, Dogotch says someone stopped by on his bicycle to offer his hummingbird feeder to the collection.
"Once we started working out there last year, so many people have stopped by and commented," said Dogotch. "Opportunities came through one after another and we took advantage of as many different things as we could, that all led the garden to turn into what it is today."
Along with master gardeners, Dogotch said a number of volunteers and local organizations have offered a hand, something that was particularly beneficial as the master gardeners have been unable to host as many plant sale fundraisers as they normally do.
Growing opportunities
Dogotch admitted it's been a lot of fun to be a part of the garden that keeps on growing, a project that has gained attention and excitement from others. In the last two years, Dogotch said the number of master gardeners in the program doubled. There are 36 total gardeners in the program, with about half considered regular volunteers at the teaching garden.
During the Rice County Fair, set for July 21-25, Steele/Rice County Master Gardener Program Coordinator Lorrie Rugg says volunteers will staff the garden area from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to answer questions from visitors.
In years past, volunteers had a booth set up, but Rugg suggested bringing the booth out into the garden. She believes it will be a great addition to the fair this year.
The now-closed North Star Seed & Nursery, of Faribault, donated numerous arborvitae shrubs for the master gardener volunteers to give out free. Rugg says these specific varieties are unique, because they are not typical to the types of varieties seen in people's yards. Seeds from the Minnesota Green program will also be available for those interested.
Rugg describes the water feature in particular as a good place to learn about the plant materials that can grow in standing water. When the garden first started, Rugg said master gardeners told her that they divided plants up from their own gardens to use. Now, they have a plan and moved some things around.
"It's really turned out well," said Rugg. "It's come a long, long way they keep telling me."
Master gardener Ann Dybvik has enjoyed seeing the group work together.
"Everyone's working together, sharing in a project and all taking pride in it. We're really excited and we can't wait to share it with the public," said Dybvik.