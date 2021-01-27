After a series of planning workshops involving community members, economic development representatives and local public officials, the city of Faribault has released a draft version of its Climate Adaptation Plan.
The nearly 80-page plan is designed to provide a comprehensive roadmap for the city as it prepares for the flooding, storms, excessive heat and other extreme weather events and patterns that are expected to occur more frequently as a result of climate change.
The new plan builds off the work that Faribault did from 2017 to 2018, when it was one of 23 communities in Minnesota to conduct a climate vulnerability assessment with funding from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The MPCA covered the costs for Faribault to complete the Climate Adaptation Plan in partnership with the same consulting firm used for the vulnerability assessment, Maplewood-based paleBLUEdot.
City Planner Dave Wanberg, the lead city staffer on the project, said Faribault's selection is a clear indication that Faribault is getting recognized for its commitment to the environment.
Environmental Commission Chair Roger Steinkamp participated in the discussion as part of a 15-member team which developed the plan. Steinkamp said he was pleased that the discussion seemed to draw in not only invited stakeholders, but members of the public as well.
“At any given session, I think we had around six to 10 people,” he said. “It was a good cross-section.”
Steinkamp said the most important thing about the report is that it localizes what is typically seen as a global issue. By providing a clear sense of climate risks on a at the local level, he said the report would enable the city to make more sustainable choices. For example, the report considers the need to avoid “micro heat islands” caused by excessive impervious surface cover. By minimizing parking space and maximizing green space, the city can prevent heat from reaching excessive and deadly levels in such areas.
In addition, the report cites the need for Faribault to prepare for “once in a century” storms or floods to become more commonplace. In order to improve the city’s resiliency, the report highlights the need for strengthened emergency services and public infrastructure.
Fire Chief Dustin Dienst noted that although the city fortunately hasn’t had one for several years, a series of floods tested the limits of public infrastructure. In addition, a 2018 tornado swept through the airport, causing massive damage.
“We’ve seen a real increase in the intensity of the rainfalls and the storms we get, over just the last 10 years,” Dienst said.
In addition to planning for more severe weather events, Dienst said that changes to the climate are also likely to have a marked impact on day to day operations. For example, higher temperatures are likely to lead to more medical emergencies over the summer months.
The climate adaptation plan notes that effects of climate change is likely to come down the hardest on seniors, children, those with lower incomes and individuals with disabilities. Helping those groups in particular to become more resilient is thus a priority of the plan.
If done right, the climate adaptation plan’s authors insist that action to mitigate the climate threat as much as possible could provide many benefits, including a stronger economy, improved air and water quality, better public health outcomes and cost savings.
A Climate Adaptation Plan Community Input Survey, offered to area residents, painted a clear picture of a community that is eager to see a more sustainable future. Some 84% of survey respondents say they’ve already felt the effects of climate change, from increased air conditioning usage to increased contact with ticks and mosquitoes to severe storm damage. While awareness of the risks posed by an increasingly extreme climate may be on the rise locally, Steinkamp said that he’s been struck by how different the reactions to climate change have been in different cultures.
An agricultural educator who has had the opportunity to teach in both the developing and developed world, Steinkamp said that farmers were often the first to see and sense the impacts of a changing climate.
“A lot of the farmers I met in Africa, they have a better sense of climate change than we do here,” he said. “I think we’re in a waking up phase.”