In a newly unsealed ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Judge John Tunheim says the Faribault City Council was motivated at least in part by racial animus when it enacted its crime-free rental housing ordinance in 2014, a decision that allows the case to move to trial.
In siding with the ACLU and Somali Community Resettlement Services, which filed suit more than two and half years ago, the court cited comments made by then-Faribault Mayor John Jasinski, now a Minnesota senator, who noted the most common complaints he then heard was about the city's Somali residents. Responding to the plaintiffs, the city has maintained that negative sentiments toward the Somali community from members of the public did not drive the council’s decision to enact the ordinance because its members acted independently of such pressure.
The city’s position was undermined by comments made by Jasinski and several councilors, including current Councilor Janna Viscomi. In a 2016 interview on Faribault Community Television, Viscomi argued that the city needed to attract “higher-income people” to balance “lower-income people … or we are going to flip like Detroit in a few years.”
Viscomi said she supported President Donald Trump’s travel ban, which restricted travel from numerous countries, including Somalia. Saying that Faribault had been “flooded with people from Somalia,” she expressed a fear the continued refugee resettlement would endanger the city’s future.
“How many people can we put on a boat before the boat capsizes?” she asked rhetorically.
Despite such comments, the city has maintained that the decision to enact the ordinance was driven by broader concerns about crime as well as strong support from its then newly hired police chief, Andy Bohlen. Bohlen’s belief that the city needed the adopt a Crime-Free Rental Housing Program was influenced by his time as commander of Dakota County’s Drug Task Force. The idea wasn’t new; Faribault's council had previously considered it in 2007 and 2008.
The city has maintained that a desire to improve rental property upkeep was another factor that drove support for the program. The program has been a clear success in this area, with some 531 dwellings found to be in violation of property maintenance codes out of 2,804 examined.
According to statements from the city’s attorney, Paul Reuvers, Faribault’s crime rate was in the top 10-15% of cities across Minnesota before the program was implemented. Defenders of the program note that since its implementation, crime has dropped by about 13%.
However, other evidence cited by the ACLU calls into question the crime-driven justification for the ordinance. For example, property crimes actually declined from 2000 to 2014 even as the city grew, and as Bohlen himself noted, the city joined a drug task force in mid-2014, providing a potential explanation for a further decrease in crime.
The crime question is one of several central to the case on which the judge found that due to conflicting evidence, a reasonable jury could side with either party, potentially opening the door to further proceedings.
As part of his deposition for the case, Jasinski claimed that the “perception of a crime problem” among downtown business owners due to the large number of Somali men loitering had driven support for the ordinance — a subtle but crucial difference.
In order to address the issue, the council considered enacting an anti-loitering ordinance, but were told by the city's attorney that such an ordinance could be “problematic and unenforceable,” effectively killing the idea.
Tunheim similarly found that the ACLU’s claims that the rental ordinance’s criminal screening policy inflicted disproportionate harm on black families is disputable, even though data provided by the ACLU showed that roughly four times as many black renters were affected as white renters. The Department of Housing and Urban Development’s guidance raises concerns over policies which “fail(s) to take into account the nature and severity of an individual’s conviction,” and states that barring renting to individuals with criminal histories can be a covert form of race-based discrimination.
However, Tunheim said that the relative flexibility of Faribault’s criminal screening policy may have been its saving grace. While renters were required to undergo the criminal screening, the city emphasized that it has never barred renting to individuals with criminal histories.
When it came to claims that the occupancy restrictions disproportionately impacted black families, the city and ACLU both presented data from expert witnesses that appeared to support their case. The city went further, impugning the credibility of the ACLU’s expert witness.
According to the ACLU, the issue is designed to mask discriminatory intent. The ACLU cites a HUD study from 2012-16 stating that just 7% of rental housing units in Faribault have more than one person per bedroom.
HUD guidelines note that factors such as the size of bedrooms, the age of children and the availability of additional sleeping areas must be taken into effect when calculating an occupancy limit. However, the city went with a strict limit on occupancy.
Given the conflicting data and questions around the ACLU’s witness, Tunheim said a reasonable jury could again find for either side on the point. However, the city was still haunted by the questionable motivations which drove the ordinance’s enactment.
While the data provided was not seen by Tunheim as sufficient to determine that either the criminal screening or occupancy limits had caused or would predictably cause a discriminatory effect, both ordinances were condemned as potentially “artificial, arbitrary and unnecessary.” In 2019, the city modified the rental housing ordinance. Under the proposed new guidelines, the city switched from using the 2006 version of the property maintenance code to the 2018 version and exempted children under 2 from the apartment occupancy limit.
Another major change modified the crime-free training sessions, requiring them to include a guidance sheet from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on renting to persons with criminal records with the training manual given to Faribault landlords.
Though city staff denied making the changes in response to the lawsuit, Reuvers asked the court to dismiss the case on the grounds that the version of the ordinance challenged by the plaintiffs is no longer in effect.
The ACLU said that the changes made by the city did not alter its fundamental case. Tunheim sided with the ACLU, citing a 20-year old federal case which found that a case could only become moot “if ‘subsequent events’ show that it is ‘absolutely clear that the allegedly wrongful behavior could not reasonably be expected to recur.’”
That standard would put the burden of proof on the city to demonstrate that it had meaningfully reformed its ordinance. However, Tunheim said that not only was such proof not provided, but the city had not even provided evidence to show that it had begun enforcing the ordinance differently.
While further proceedings are one possibility, a mediated settlement is another. The two parties met to discuss the timing and format of a mediated settlement discussion Monday and are scheduled to meet again April 8.