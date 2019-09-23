Staff and elected supervisors from Area VII Southeastern Minnesota Soil and Water Conservation districts gathered on the Mike and Kay Peterson Farm in Northfield earlier this month to learn about the impact of conservation programs from local farmers.
Eleven districts, including the Rice, Goodhue and Steele County Soil & Water Conservation districts, belong to the southeast Area VII and serve urban and rural landowners by delivering conservation programs and providing technical, financial and educational resources.
During the Sept. 17 annual Area VII meeting, farmer Mike Peterson shared his journey of implementing conservation practices on his farm, which over the past thirty-five years has included the installation of grassed waterways, sediment basins, strip tillage, and most recently cover crops.
Mike’s 24-year-old son Shane Peterson, who works with his dad, recently bought his first farm, an 80-acre piece of land that was in desperate need of conservation due in part to a severely eroded drainage ditch and years of conventional tillage.
“Imagine laying out the huge investment of money to buy a farm and then knowing that it needs a $100,000 worth of work to heal the soil. Without conservation cost-share assistance, fixing this erosion would not happen,” said Mike.
Through the EQIP program, Shane is installing a system of sediment basins and a grassed waterway to control the soil erosion on his new farm. He’ll also be using strip tillage and cover crops to start building his soil health. Because he is a beginning farmer, Shane is eligible for 90% cost share. “For the next forty years through his career in farming, Shane will be able to keep the soil in place and out of the streams and rivers. With the current crop and commodity cycle in place, his funds are greatly limited. The cost-share is vital for him to put conservation in place,” Mike added.
Dave Legvold, who farms just north of Northfield, also spoke at the meeting and shared his experiences in adopting conservation practices on his farm. Dave and his son Mark, who farm together, practice strip tillage, plant cover crops, and have also installed a saturated buffer strip and controlled drainage system. The saturated buffer captures excess nitrogen and prevents it from entering into downstream creeks and rivers. The controlled drainage system helps them to prevent nitrogen from leaving the field through tile lines. “The SWCD system has been vital to implementing conservation on our farm. Good things happen when farmers and local agencies work together,” Dave said.
SWCD staff and supervisors also learned about the state’s new Groundwater Protection Rule and Nitrogen Fertilizer Management Plan by Larry Gunderson from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. The new rule will help protect Minnesota’s groundwater supplies from impacts due to the use of nitrogen fertilizer and sets forth steps for mitigation where groundwater is threatened. The law also places restrictions on fall application of nitrogen in vulnerable groundwater areas, starting in September of 2020.
Other presentations at the meeting included Jennifer Hahn from the Minnesota Soil Health Coalition and Al Kraus from the Cannon River Watershed Partnership. Hahn spoke about the formation of the new Minnesota Soil Health Coalition, which aims to facilitate farmer to farmer soil health education. Kraus spoke about local field trials involving 60-inch versus 30-inch row spacings in corn and the Farmers Protecting Rice Creek Project.
The event was sponsored by the Southeast Area VII Soil and Water Conservation District Employee Association.