While ringing the bells for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign one winter, Jim Dale remembers one woman in particular who touched his heart.
She approached him slowly and poured change and dollar bills from an envelope into the kettle. She then told Dale she saved up a donation for the Salvation Army each year because without the organization’s support, she wouldn’t have had Christmas as a child.
“Those sorts of things are priceless,” said Dale, who co-coordinates Rice County’s Red Kettle Campaign. “You never know who you’re going to meet.”
The Salvation Army Bells will be ringing well before Christmas this year, and in some locations, they’ve already started. Rice County kicks off its Red Kettle Campaign Friday while volunteers began ringing the bells at four Steele County locations a couple weeks ago. But in order to raise the goal of $50,000 per county, campaign coordinators need volunteers to fill hundreds of two-hour time slots.
Dale said only 60 slots out of about 580 are covered in Rice County so far. Linda Seljeseth, coordinator of the Steele County Red Kettle Campaign, said recruiting volunteers is a struggle in her area as well.
“We’re just kind of worried about making that goal because of everything going on [with the pandemic],” Seljeseth said. “So we just need all the bell ringers we can get.”
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Rice County, participating businesses will host bell ringers during four two-hour time slots Fridays and Saturdays. The weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas will not have bell ringing on Friday and Saturday. Instead the bell ringing will take place the weekdays leading up to the holidays. If a church or organization wants to volunteer on another day that isn’t scheduled, the Salvation Army will make accommodations.
Locations starting Friday in Rice County include Fareway and HyVee in Faribault, Family Fare and Cub Foods in Northfield and Mackenthun’s Fine Foods in Lonsdale. The Faribault Walmart begins the campaign at both doors Nov. 21.
Steele County locations include HyVee, Fleet Farm, Fareway and Cabela’s in Owatonna. The official Red Kettle Campaign kick-off for Steele County is Friday, Nov. 20, when Walgreens, Walmart and Cash Wise join. Time slots will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Nov. 20, but until then, shifts are 1 to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
While it’s unclear at this point how COVID-19 will impact the campaign, both Rice and Steele counties are taking precautions to ensure the volunteers and those who donate stay safe and healthy. Coordinators will provide sanitizer and wipes for cleaning off the bells and aprons, and ask everyone to wear a mask or face covering and stand six feet apart.
Where the funding goes
Apart from making donations at local businesses, community members may send a check to 617 Third Ave. NW, Faribault for the Rice County Red Kettle Campaign, or to the Steele County Red Kettle Campaign by sending or hand delivering donations to the Salvation Army Steele County Service Unit at 1810 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna.
For the second year in a row in Steele County, donors may use their credit cards to make payments at the kettles. Donors may also type a code into their phones and select a donation of $5, $10 or $20.
The Rice County Red Kettle Campaign generated $36,000 last year, which was enough to meet the needs of those who contacted the Salvation Army for assistance. However, during the coronavirus pandemic, the Faribault Salvation Army store couldn’t make enough of a profit to stay open. It closed in May.
Dale said around 200 families in Rice County benefited from the donations last year. For families and individuals in a crisis situation, the Red Kettle Campaign meets emergency assistance needs like food vouchers, clothing, a temporary shelter and car repairs if someone’s vehicle breaks down in the area.
In addition, the Red Kettle Campaign proceeds go to the Shop With a Cop program in both Rice and Steele counties. Ten Faribault children and 10 Northfield children attended the Rice County event this October, in which they shopped for winter wear with local law enforcement at Walmart and Target. Steele County hosts its annual Shop With a Cop in December.
The Red Kettle Campaign proceeds also goes to a children’s summer camp at the Boundary Waters, for which the Salvation Army provides transportation.
In Steele County specifically, the Red Kettle proceeds also go to the back-to-school program in which the Salvation Army Steele County Service Unit distributes backpacks and school supplies to students. Last year, Seljeseth said her unit gave away 300 backpacks.
Seljeseth explained that 13% of donations collected in a county go to the Salvation Army Headquarters to assist those impacted by natural disasters like hurricanes or wildfires.
“It helps with homeless people and families that just need help right now. And there are a lot of people really hurting,” she said.