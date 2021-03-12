Tuesday’s Township elections were a generally sleepy event across Rice and Steele counties, but there were some exceptions that produced significant interest.
Most notably, more than 200 voters turned out to elect four Supervisors and a treasurer to Bridgewater Township’s Board. Treasurer Debbie Salba and Supervisor Glen Castore, the current board chair, ran unopposed but challengers filed for the other three positions.
For “seat B,” which will expire in 2022, incumbent Andy Ebling crushed challenger Nathan Menge with more than 80% of the vote. Ebling was appointed to fill the seat previously occupied by his father Gary, who died last July.
For “seat E,” which expires in 2023, incumbent Tom Hart fended off challenger Roger Helgeson by a smaller margin. “Seat D,” which expires in 2024, was the exception to the pro-incumbent trend, with incumbent Tracy Jonkman falling to challenger Mike Little by just 7 votes.
Both “seat E” and “seat D” were created by the voters last year when they expanded the town board from three to five members. That makes it the largest town board in either Rice or Steele County, with all others remaining at three seats.
While Bridgewater’s elections were by far the most dramatic, Warsaw Township also saw a record turnout of 90 voters. Ron Wegner easily defeated Andy Hopkins in that race, which was held at the Morristown Community Center instead of the Warsaw Town Hall after a recent crash damaged the building’s exterior. At the Township meeting held before the vote, residents expressed support for building a new town hall rather than repairing the old one.
In Morristown Township, incumbent Kevin Kuball easily fended off challenger Andrew Wegner to retain his spot as supervisor. A few write-ins had success as well, with Kim Stepka winning the Treasurer’s spot in Shieldsville Township and Kevin Noble winning in Summit Township.
Webster Township held a referendum about whether to make the Township Clerk’s position an elected one. Supervisor Charles Rud, who was re-elected on the same ballot, said he supported the change in part to accommodate current clerk Roger VanVeldhuizen.
“(VanVeldhuizen) is doing a very good job but he needed to move to Northfield, which is out of the township,” he said. “We’re happy with the job he’s doing, so we put this resolution together so he could continue to serve.”
In general, Rud said it’s good to have someone with both experience and ability to make a significant time commitment in the position. Over the years, he said the position has gotten more time consuming.
Full results are below:
Rice County
• Bridgewater Township
Supervisor Position "A" (regular election)
Glen Castore 193
Ted Reuvers (write-in) 1
Supervisor Position "B" (special election, one year term)
Andrew Ebling 181
Nathan Menge 25
Supervisor Position “D” (three year term)
Mike Little 105
Tracy Jonkman 98
Supervisor Position “E” (special election, two year term)
Thomas Hart 120
Roger Helgeson 78
Treasurer
Debbie Salba 186
• Cannon City Township
Supervisor
Preston Bauer 19
Stephen Suss (write-in) 1
Treasurer
Pam Wunderlich 20
• Erin Township
Supervisor
Jim Cihak 45
Chris Wagner (write-in) 3
Treasurer
Elgin Trcka 36
• Forest Township
Supervisor
William Malecha 12
Treasurer
Elaine Trnka 12
• Morristown Township
Supervisor
Kevin Kuball 33
Andrew Wegner 4
Treasurer
Vicki Timm 37
• Northfield Township
Supervisor
Ron Sommers 33
Treasurer
Jessica Hubers 33
• Richland Township
Supervisor
Steve Johnson 9
Treasurer
Alan Meyer 11
• Shieldsville Township
Supervisor
Joe Pesta 12
Treasurer
Kim Stepka (write-in) 9
Sue Martin 3
• Walcott Township
Supervisor (regular election)
Rick Heiderschiedt 28
Supervisor (special election, 2 year term)
Don Novak 26
Ken Ernst (write-in) 1
Treasurer
Carrie Heiderschiedt 27
Ken Ernst (write-in) 1
• Warsaw Township
Supervisor
Ron Wegner 60
Andy Hopkins 30
Treasurer
Ron Kuball 83
• Webster Township
Supervisor
Charles Rud 23
Jody Doyle (write-in) 1
Treasurer
Bob Michel 23
Duane Kaczmarek (write-in) 1
Question 1: Should Township Clerk be made an appointed position?
Yes 17
No 7
• Wells Township
Supervisor
Colin Johnson 13
Treasurer
Flavia Berg 13
• Wheatland Township
Supervisor
Diane Johnson 95
Mark Trcka (write-in) 3
Treasurer
Gary Bruggenthies 85
Gene Simon (write-in) 1
Ben Bruggenthies 1
• Wheeling Township
Supervisor
Ron Keller 23
Treasurer
Marilyn Danks 23
Steele County
• Aurora Township
Supervisor
Kevin Loken 14
Treasurer
Barb Gallea 14
• Berlin Township
Supervisor
Charles Crabtree 14
Treasurer
Pat Motl 13
• Blooming Prairie Township
Supervisor
Jerry Wencl 37
Peggy Johnson (write-in) 1
Treasurer
Kate Zipse 38
• Clinton Falls Township
Supervisor (regular election)
Darren Hagen 9
Supervisor (special election, two year term)
Arch Mrkvicka 10
Clerk
Sue Rypka 10
Treasurer
Cynthia Johnson 10
• Deerfield Township
Supervisor (regular election)
Karl Buscho 28
Supervisor (special election, one year term)
Joel Dulas 27
Randy Southworth (write-in) 1
Treasurer
Brian Kanne 28
• Havana Township
Supervisor
Larry Schubert 13
Supervisor (special election, two year term)
Alex Ebenhoh 13
Treasurer
Lorraine Schubert 13
• Lemond Township
Supervisor
Dale Johnson 16
Treasurer
Vicki Arthur 16
• Medford Township
Supervisor
Vern Wheeler 9
Treasurer
Alison Jaster 9
• Meriden Township
Supervisor
Keith Dinse 9
Treasurer
David Mueller 9
• Merton Township
Supervisor
Gene Peterson 10
Treasurer
Janet Springer 10
• Owatonna Township
Supervisor
Jerry Katzung 12
Treasurer
Garrett Miller 12
• Somerset Township
Supervisor
Jody Hocking 11
Treasurer
Becca Sletten 11
• Summit Township
Supervisor
Kevin Noble (write-in) 19
Robert Hareid (write-in) 1
Treasurer
Wayne Dobberstein 20