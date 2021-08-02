It’s happening all over, according to John Benjamin, president and owner of Benjamin Bus.
The bus driver shortage isn’t just affecting his bus lines in Eagan, Northfield and Jordan. Benjamin, who sits on the board of directors for the National School Transportation Association (NSTA), said the shortage is impacting bus companies far beyond Minnesota.
“[NSTA is] a group of operators from all over the country, and they’re literally calling this a crisis,” Benjamin said. “Every operator I know in not only this state but in the country is short drivers. We’re short drivers [at Benjamin Bus] and we’re doing everything we can to market it and knock on doors.”
Benjamin said he knows a bus operator based out of Chicago that has 250 drivers but is still short 150. Of his own locations, he said Eagan probably has the biggest shortage. In Northfield, he reports needing about 70 drivers and being short 12.
“I’ve been in this business 33 years, and this is the most difficult time I’ve ever seen bringing people in,” Benjamin said. “I don’t think you could call anybody who would say this year we have plenty [of drivers].
Steve Hale, general manager of Owatonna Bus Co., agreed that the bus driver shortage affects the whole state and across the nation. While he said the Twin Cities area probably has a tougher time finding drivers, it’s probably proportionate to small town operations. Locally, he said his operation in Medford could use a driver, and Owatonna also has a spot or two open.
Garrett Regan, owner and manager of Faribault Transportation, believes the bus driver shortage impacts bigger areas more than small towns. But, he said, his company is always on the lookout for new, good employees. Especially as the company takes on increased routes to transport students who live 1 to 2 miles away, he said Faribault could use more drivers.
Hale explained that a lot of specialized transportation happens within his company, which could transfer passengers to another facility or another town. He attributes the driver shortage, in part to different needs that are utilized for these routes. For example, some of the routes require aids as well, further taxing the workforce by putting workers in those spots.
“Special needs in general can be very up and down,” Hale said. “It’s amazing how there’s some consistency to it in that there’s always a need, but the level of need is sometimes higher in one area than in others. We try to keep that delicate balance in vehicles, and we’re trying to fill those spots with drivers and with aids to accommodate every student who needs transportation.”
Benjamin and Hale agreed the shortage started two to three years prior to COVID-19, but the pandemic made retaining drivers much more difficult. Some drivers have retired, but both also tie the shortage to stimulus checks and former drivers collecting unemployment rather than returning to work. Benjamin said 30% of drivers decided they’re going to stay at home, putting the company in a fix.
Attributing part of the shortage to inflation since January, Benjamin said he’s increased wages as much as the company can afford in order to retain and attract workers. Until open positions are filled, he said mechanics, cleaners, routers, safety personnel and office staff have needed to become certified drivers. These full-time staff members already stepped in to drive most of last year, during the pandemic, he said.
Faribault Transportation has been pushing for drivers to take after school routes, which has increased the need for workers. Regan said some parents and grandparents of athletes or general students agree to drive to sporting events and get paid to watch the game. The opportunity also aligns well with the schedules of coaches and teachers, he said.
“We’ve also had some interest with parents who stay home with their children and they can bring the kids with them and don’t have to pay for daycare or drop them off at school,” Regan said. “That’s an interest that way.”
At Owatonna Bus Co., Hale said, “Our management team has a great, great feel for having so many different connections in town and we have been reaching out, doing what we can to bring good people on board and finding some of them are very interested.”
Owatonna Bus Co. has also drawn employees from places that offer the rule of 85 to workers, allowing them to retire at a fairly young age at times. Being a bus driver, said Hale, keeps these retired workers busy at an age when they still want to work with time in between shifts.
“I’ve been here going on 43 years and we’re even seeing some of our drivers who drove in the 70s and 80s returning now that they’re fully retired,” Hale said. “The experience was good then, and it’s better now. We’re kind of relying on them.
“The position kind of sells itself because it’s a very rewarding job. It doesn’t take a lot of time and pays well. It’s a wonderful way to start and end your day.”
Regan also spoke about the flexibility offered with being a bus driver. Employees can drive the a.m. shift only, or just the p.m. shift, and whichever days of the week they are available.
Internally, Faribault Transportation has offered a bonus for referrals from existing employees. The company also hosted an open house Friday as a community employer appreciation event that doubled as a means of recruitment.
While Benjamin said it’s a stressful time for bus companies, he believes the situation will improve.
“It will get resolved; it will just take time,” Benjamin said. “I’ve seen other situations like this, but not this bad. It will work its way out, I hope.”