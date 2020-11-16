New flooring, new signage, a loading dock, an outdoor patio and an app for biking at home have one thing in common — they were all made possible by Downtown Micro Grants.
Five entities in Faribault’s Central Business District have benefited from Downtown Micro Grants, announced by Faribault Main Street announced this fall. Some of the businesses have already used their prize dollars to expand business offerings or get their storefronts closer to opening, while others need to wait for better timing.
The Faribault Economic Development Authority (EDA) earmarked $25,000 for the Downtown Micro Grant program, which Faribault Main Street facilitated. The goal of the Micro Grant program is to support entrepreneurs, create opportunities in the Central Business District, retain local businesses, and provide financial assistance to businesses preparing to open or expand services.
The judging panel, consisting of local businesses, banking and marketing professionals selected five business entities to receive between $500 and $5,000: Cry Baby Craig’s Hot Sauce, Good Day Coffee, Mill Town Cycles, Mighty Fine! Coffee Co. and Janna’s Market Grill.
Craig Kaiser, owner of Cry Baby Craig’s Hot Sauce, applied for the grant with the goal of building a loading dock in the back of the building for shipping logistics.
“Not only are we going to use it for ourselves but our intent was to have a communal aspect to it,” Kaiser said. “The money was greatly needed to make it a possibility. We had to go through the HPC (Heritage Preservation Committee) to get that approved, knock out a hole for the garage door, and talk with Public Works to get it approved. All in all, it’s been a pleasure to work with everyone because they’ve green-lighted the entire project.”
Todd Trembley of Mill Town Cycles said eh's noticed a decrease in physical activity during the pandemic, and plans to use the grant funding to purchase an example of indoor equipment his customers might like to buy.
An indoor cycling app called Zwift allows bike riders to set their bikes on a trainer, which is connected to the internet. In completing a bike course, the rider can watch on TV, the trainer gives more resistance during uphill courses and less resistance during downhill courses. Bike riders may also connect with others, as they might while playing a video game, and track their heart rates.
“Assuming the pandemic will be worse again this winter, I took the grant to buy all the necessary equipment to demonstrate what this is all about,” Trembley said.
The equipment includes a gravel bike, a smart bike trainer and platform, an accessory training kit, a flat panel TV and a Zwift app membership. Since some of these pieces are hard to come by during the pandemic, Trembley won’t have all the equipment ready until early December.
Nathaniel Cunningham, co-owner of Mighty Fine! Coffee Co. at 409 First Ave. NE Suite A, said the Micro Grant his business received will cover the cost of new signage. Cicada Signs has helped Cunningham and his business partner, Jordan Brennan, pick out the design, and the sign will make the location clearer to drivers and pedestrians. The sign will be ready to display in a month or two.
“We’re also going to use [the grant] to augment or improve some of our shipping capabilities for the online customers,” Cunningham said. “We’ll probably update some packaging as well.”
The custom shipping option will help the products get out to customers in a more timely manner, Cunningham said, and the new box delivery model will allow the company to ship more products at once.
Jessica Prill said her new business, Good Day Coffee, is about 80% complete. The Micro Grant pushed her closer to that opening day by helping pay for new flooring. The unglazed quarry tiling covers the entire floor and matches the tile that made up the back half of the former Bluebird Cakery business at the Central Avenue location.
“That grant has made a much lighter weight on our shoulders,” Prill said.
Although it's taking longer than anticipated, Prill expects an early December opening.
Janna’s Market Grill, located at the former Bernie’s Grill location and under the same ownership, is another local business awaiting for the right time to open.
Owner Janna Viscomi said she’s waiting on state licensing and hopes to know more about the status of that this week. She pointed out that everything seems to take longer than anticipated during the pandemic, even the small things, but she’s hopeful and encourages others to remain patient.
“The best thing we can do is not be angry about it,” Viscomi said.
With the Micro Grant funding, Viscomi announced her plan to add additional seating outdoors with a deck and awning. The permit was recently approved, bur with the weather turning colder, she plans to start the project in the spring. The finished deck will be made with refurbished barn wood.
“I’m excited to see the deck put on and excited for the place to open,” Viscomi said.