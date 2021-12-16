A Faribault woman who is reportedly employed by Faribault Public Schools is facing criminal charges after she allegedly used a student's debit card to make more than $1,000 in purchases.
Karyn Michelle Breitenfeldt, 44, was charged by summons Wednesday in Rice County District Court with one felony count of financial transaction card fraud. She is also facing one charge misdemeanor charge of theft.
According to the criminal complaint, Faribault police were notified on Sept. 27 of fraudulent transactions on a victim's account. The victim said she and her son are the only ones who have access to the account and it was last used by them at the Faribault High School on Sept. 14. Since then, there had been allegedly 16 different charges from the student's card, totaling $1,159. The card was used at four stores in Faribault, a bar in rural Rice County, a store in Northfield and a store in Burnsville, according to court documents.
Officers reportedly obtained surveillance video from several of the locations the card was used and identified Breitenfeldt as the suspect in the video. The officer allegedly knew Breitenfeldt through her work with the schools. According to the report, Breitenfeldt is also seen in one video taking two items from a store without paying for them.
On Oct. 8, a detective spoke with Breitenfeldt who allegedly said she found the debit card in a store parking lot and admitted using the card to make several purchases. Breitenfeldt said she did not know why she used the card, according to the report.
Breitenfeldt's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 5.