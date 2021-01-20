Hometown: Faribault
Job title: English teacher, Faribault Area Learning Center
Education: 2007 FHS Grad, Bemidji State University 2011 (BS English Education), Southwest State University 2016 (MS Education)
Career: For six years (2011-2017) I taught English at Blue Earth Area High School in Blue Earth. In 2017, I returned to Faribault High School for one year, then made the jump to the Faribault Area Learning Center.
Additional roles in FPS: Former softball and volleyball coach
What are some of your hobbies and interests? I enjoy sports (especially volleyball and softball), getting outdoors, reading, spending time with friends and family (when human interaction is allowed), and the list goes on…
What's something interesting about you that not a lot of people know? I was the victim of the 2017 FHS flood. A pipe burst, my room flooded, parts of the ceiling fell in, the whole school was evacuated…good times.
Why did you decide to pursue a career in education? A combination of a love for learning and a love of people. I couldn't wait to start school, and once I did…I never wanted to leave!
What do you enjoy most about working with students? First and foremost, building relationships with them. It's amazing to watch them grow, progress, and really come into their own. I also love learning about their views and perspectives, and learn just as much from them as they do from me.
Share a bit about a fun project or innovative teaching method you've used in the past. What made it memorable for you? A couple years ago my Digital Media class partnered with the Senior Center to create a documentary exposing the similarities and differences amongst generations in Faribault. My students drove the whole project, from conducting interviews to creating and editing the documentary. It was amazing to see the connections that were made and to see the excitement within students while learning about the incredible lives and stories of the older generation.
What do you enjoy about being part of Faribault Public Schools? The staff and students that I get to work with on a daily basis! I love the FALC program and what we stand for.