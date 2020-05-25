A Faribault man who traveled from Minnesota to Iowa to have sex with minors was sentenced Thursday to 27 years in federal prison.
Terrance Nordwall, age 51, received the sentence after an Oct. 31, 2019, jury verdict found him guilty of attempted sex trafficking of children, attempted enticement of minors and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.
The evidence at trial showed that, in March and April of 2019, Nordwall exchanged text messages with a man who he believed was a “pimp” with a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl available. The man was actually an undercover law enforcement officer. Nordwall agreed to pay the pimp $200 for a half hour with the two girls, and he drove to the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, area, where he met law enforcement officers.
In 2004, in Minnesota, Nordwall was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree, two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fifth degree and possession of pornographic work involving minors.
Nordwall was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Nordwall was sentenced to 324 months’ imprisonment. A special assessment of $300 was imposed, and Nordwall must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release. He must comply with all sex offender registration and public notification requirements.
Nordwall was convicted in 2004 in Rice County on one count of child sexual conduct and one count of possessing child pornography, and on two counts of criminal sexual conduct in Freeborn County after he admitted to investigators that he met a 15-year-old girl and had sex with her before and after seeing a movie. In addition to his confession, Nordwall admitted to establishing relationships with females over the internet and showing his nude body to females online with the use of a webcam. He was sentenced to 185 days in prison and 15 years probation, which he completed in February 2019.
According to a July 10, 2003 Albert Lea Tribune article, Nordwall met two teenage girls online, and chatted over the internet with each for several weeks before meeting them in person. In each instance, the paper reported, Nordwall sexually assaulted the girls.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.