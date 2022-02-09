Rescue 55021 Founder and Director Theresa Vold checks on Afton, one of the six cats found abandoned at Fort Snelling State Park. Afton already has been claimed by an adopter. The other five cats and two kittens will soon be looking for homes. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Six cats found abandoned in a secluded area of a state park are recovering at a Faribault animal rescue along with two new babies.
The saved cats and new kittens will soon be looking for homes. Some of the cats first must overcome infections. Rescue 55021 is seeking donations to help with their care.
The cats were found Jan. 28 at Fort Snelling State Park in St. Paul. They were ”off the beaten path” and appeared to be domestic cats who were left there by someone, said Rescue 55021 founder and Director Theresa Vold.
Three of the cats were inside a plastic tote, and three were nearby in a snowbank, the park staff member who found them reported. They were left without any food or water.
“I don’t know why a person did this to them,” Vold said.
They did not have hypothermia or frostbite, leading Vold to presume they had not been outside long before they were discovered.
The park staffer contacted several rescue organizations, and Rescue 55021 was the first to offer to come get the cats.
The Faribault rescuers discovered two of the cats were pregnant. One, now named Mamma Snelling, had babies soon after arriving in a safe foster home. Another, named Cuyuna, miscarried.
Mamma Snelling, Cuyuna and other rescues are now being treated for infections. Mamma Snelling was the sickest, requiring two trips to a veterinarian.
“It’s been a rough few days,” Rescue 55021 President and foster mother Shari Bridley wrote in a Facebook update earlier this week. “We have tried all that we can for now to get her feeling better.”
Three of Mamma Snelling’s five babies did not survive, because she was too sick to keep them nourished. Mom and the two surviving kittens are “hanging in there,” Vold said.
In honor of their rescue site, all of the cats and new kittens were named after state parks, such as Temperance, Cascade and Sakatah.
They will be available for adoption once they are healthy, have been spayed or neutered and have received other preventative care. Most of them may be ready as soon as next week, Vold said.
Rescue 55021 also took in seven other cats the same week it rescued the ones from Fort Snelling. The organization is now seeking donations to help with their care. The rescuers have estimated it will add up to $8,000 in veterinarian bills and other costs.
In addition to financial donations, supplies also would be gladly accepted, Vold said. Cat litter and cleaning products are in highest demand.