Just in time for the new year, Rice County’s Board of Commissioners is launching two new subcommittees with an eye toward increasing environmental sustainability and offering opportunities for those from traditionally marginalized communities.
The new initiative, spearheaded by Commissioners Galen Malecha and Steve Underdahl is likely to be approved at next week’s meeting, breezed through discussion with scant opposition. Subcommittees will hold their first meetings in 2021.
For now, both committees will consist of Malecha, Underdahl and County Administrator Sara Folsted, with a broad purview and agenda yet to be defined. Mainly, they will function to find sound ideas and bring them back to the broader board for consideration.
At the municipal level, the county’s two largest cities — Faribault and Northfield — have worked hard to address environmental sustainability issues in recent years, providing resources for residents who want to reduce their carbon footprint and take the lead on the issue themselves.
Northfield has been a particularly active member of the GreenStep Cities program, taking more than 50 official actions from boosting local, affordable transit options, to facilitating the use of community gardens, to passing a comprehensive Climate Action Plan.
Faribault has been no slouch either, with the city promoting the use of electric vehicles, working with Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy Program to reduce energy use, and with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to develop a Climate Adaptation Plan.
Both have also established environmental commissions including community members well versed in many aspects of environmental sustainability. Faribault Environmental Commission Chair Roger Steinkamp said he’s excited about potential opportunities to work with the county.
“There’s so many things that happen outside the city proper that have an impact on the environment (in Faribault),” he said. “It would help to coordinate (our efforts), and hopefully the county will have a role in that.”
Malecha and Underdahl, both who served on city councils before being elected to the county board, have plenty of ideas, some of which have already been implemented or at least discussed at the municipal level. Some of those could be included in the county’s Comprehensive Plan, which is set to include a new section on sustainability. Malecha suggested looking at ways the county can improve its own energy efficiency, including modifications to its buildings and the installation of LED lights, which are both more cost-efficient in the long term and environmentally friendly than traditional bulbs.
Other potential focuses could include improving the efficiency of the county’s fleet of vehicles, including purchasing more fuel-efficient vehicles as old ones age out. Malecha also highlighted the importance of promoting sustainable agriculture to improve soil and water health.
Many of those initiatives have already been mainstays of efforts of staff and the community-led Environmental boards in Faribault and Northfield to improve environmental sustainability, though townships and smaller towns haven’t been able to expend the same resources.
“The cities have a little bit of a head start on the county on this,” Underdahl noted.
Members of Northfield’s Citizens Climate Lobby quickly offered their support for the initiative. Climate Lobby member Kathleen Doran-Norton argued that by taking a careful approach to environmental sustainability, the county could boost its economy too.
“Back in the old days we used to think about it as the environment versus the economy and that’s just not the way the equation runs anymore,” she said. “There’s some really great opportunities for our community and I hope we take advantage of them.”
Laying the foundation
When it comes to increasing diversity and inclusion in local government, Northfield has led the way with its Human Rights Commission. Commission Vice Chair Mar Valdecantos said that the board is designed to help address the insularity that often plagues local government.
“Historically it’s been mainly white people, many of them retired, who join these boards and that has skewed the views of commissions,” she said.
The Human Rights Commission has tried to build up the city of Northfield’s reputation as a leader in inclusive government, meeting regularly with statewide organizations, commissions and nonprofits operating at both the local and statewide levels.
Malecha said that the commission is needed because of the significant demographic changes that have taken place in Rice County. Though 86% of county residents were white as of the 2010 census, the number of non-white and foreign-born residents is rapidly growing.
In order to make Rice County as welcoming of a home as possible for all of its residents, the Diversity and Inclusion Committee would, like Northfield’s HRC, meet with local nonprofits and municipalities to coordinate outreach efforts.
Malecha said that one thing he’d like the commission to look at is partnering with local schools to develop a “homegrown workforce” of future social workers, law enforcement officers and other county employees from a wide variety of backgrounds.
That’s long been a priority of Northfield’s HRC, though staff liaison Beth Kallestead said it's easier said than done. Still, Kallestead expressed optimism over Rice County’s potential involvement, arguing that such initiatives are more likely to succeed with sustained buy-in and coordination across levels of government.
“When you’re talking about growing local talent it takes 12 years to get through school,” she said. “But there’s a lot we can be doing to lay the foundation.”