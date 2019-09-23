At Faribault High School, it’s not just the students considering the skills they need to succeed in college and careers. It’s recently become a project of Ryan Krominga, the district's director of teaching and learning, to answer those questions as well.
To get feedback on how the district can help students better prepare for future trades, Krominga wants to form together industry councils in multiple areas.
In addition to expanding the Business Academy and Teacher Cadet Academy programs, which help students decide if they want to enter those fields, Krominga would like to see FHS incorporate more programming related to engineering/manufacturing and healthcare. The question he’s asking himself is, “How can utilize our expertise to make programming better?”
To get the conversation rolling, Krominga invited a dozen local engineering/manufacturing and healthcare professionals to attend a discussion-based meeting last week at the Faribault District Office. The group of 10, which Krominga intentionally kept small, considered who else might want to become involved in future discussions.
Playing off relationships the district has already formed with various individuals and businesses, Krominga included representatives from Daikin Applied, Jennie-O Turkey, North Memorial Hospital and District One Hospital, among others, in the meeting. He also reached out to Brian Coleman, service learning coordinator for the Faribault School District, to participate.
A statistician from the state of Minnesota pooled together baseline employment data as it relates to the Rice County region, and meeting attendees used the statistics to brainstorm the skills students need to acquire in high school to become successful in their colleges and careers. Krominga gathered feedback on the offerings FHS needs to implement to ensure students learn those skills.
“A lot of them emphasized what we call 21st-century skills around collaboration and communication,” said Krominga. “It’s a different day than 15 to 20 years ago in teaching communication. There’s email, texting, knowing the phone and interpersonal communication. It’s great to hear some of those things come up.”
For the engineering/manufacturing trade specifically, Krominga said the meeting's participants spoke about the need for the career and technical education in the classroom. This would allow students to develop a core knowledge of skills like design-building and problem-solving, which they are likely to use in the workplace.
George Chappel, Daikin training manager, attended the meeting and suggested FHS learn what different industries do and bring the information back to teachers so they can compare their curriculum to workforce requirements.
In his own observations, Chappel said there are growing opportunities in trades, maintenance and technical services in the workforce. The expectations of workers has dramatically changed, he said, now that students need to know more about automation and technical systems as opposed to pneumatic and hydraulic systems.
“I think the work is more challenging and rewarding [than students realize], depending on what the individual is looking for,” said Chappel. “There’s opportunities they maybe don’t realize until they get involved, that’s what we need to communicate to students.”
Chappel fully supports FHS forming industry councils and would encourage other industry leaders to join.
“I think they took the right steps in inviting industry in, getting our thoughts,” said Chappel. “… I think there needs to be a great relationship between business and community so we can benefit from one another.”
Before scheduling the next meeting, Krominga said the next step is to consider which other engineers, healthcare workers and other representatives to invite. Another piece involves gathering student input on what types of programming they consider relevant to their future careers.