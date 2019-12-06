Horse hooves clacked up and down Faribault's Central Avenue, the hum of a chainsaw signified an ice sculpture was in the making and the aroma of fresh popcorn and warm cookies filled Buckham Center.
All this could only mean one thing: Winterfest 2019 has begun.
Events kicked off at 4 p.m. Thursday as community members stepped inside various downtown Faribault businesses for treats and discounts. Inside the Bachrach Building atrium, Chappuis Jewelers and the new Grit & Grace building, Faribault orchestra students shared their musical talents.
Around 15 businesses participated in the annual storefront window decorating contest, and voters cast their ballots for their favorites. Faribault Main Street announced that Heartman Insurance won Best Themed Window and Faribault Crafters Holiday Pop Up Shop won Best Overall Window. Keepers Antiques received an Honorable Mention for Best Theme and The Junk Monkey, The Cheese Cave and Community Co-Op Faribault received Honorable Mentions for Best Overall Window.
The majority of the evening's activities took place inside the three segments of Buckham Center for the Hometown Holiday event. Live reindeer in the parking lot presented photo opportunities as attendees waited their turn for a horse-drawn wagon ride.
Inside Buckham West, the Over and Back Band played Christmas songs for a small, intimate audience. Meanwhile, guests browsed through new or handmade items like jewelry, scarves and ornaments in Buckham West's Pop-up Christmas Shoppe — a new addition to Hometown Holiday this year. All proceeds of the shopping opportunity support the senior center's programs and services.
Children attending Hometown Holiday unleashed their energy and tapped into their creativity inside the Faribault Community Center. Some stood in line to get their face painted, others jumped inside the bouncy castle, and for a quieter activity, some gathered at craft tables to color pictures, make bracelets or sculpt with Play Doh.
The main reason many families attended Hometown Holiday took place in the Buckham Memorial Library. A long line of children, accompanied by their parents or guardians, extended around the DVD section to the children's area. At the end of the line was none other than Santa and Mrs. Claus.
DuChene siblings Hudson, 3; Will, 6 and Marin, 8, all knew exactly what to tell Santa they want for Christmas.
"A purple and gold guitar with a pick," said Will.
Added Hudson: "I want a 'Paw Patrol' Lookout."
"A purple hover board," said Marin.
While waiting in line, Mia Montiel, 4, said she wants an LOL Doll and JoJo shoes.
Jerry Taylor, 7, had to think a bit harder before saying he wants "a shelf — to hold stuff up there."
Winterfest events continue through Saturday night. Visit www.faribault.com to read up on the fun ahead.