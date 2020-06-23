There are many types of photography: everything from portrait, fashion and documentary to macro, aerial and landscape.
Some enjoy photography as a hobby, while some strive to make a living out of it. For Randy Van de Loo, of Twilight Imagery in Kenyon and Gold Canyon, Arizona in the winter, being able to share his photos with others is what he enjoys.
Van de Loo’s subjects feature anything from landscape scenes to classic cars. Unique to his work is the vantage point of which the photos are taken, with the help of his two camera drones — the DJI Mavic 2 Pro and DJI Mavic 2 Zoom — a unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that can be remotely controlled for a variety of purposes.
“It doesn’t look like your normal digital SLR camera,” said Van de Loo of the Mavic drones. “It gives me vantage points I couldn’t reach otherwise, obviously in terms of elevation.”
Through his experience learning about camera drones, the eight-year Kenyon resident says there are several uses for drone photography in the agricultural industry, aerial inspections, search and rescue teams, real estate development and landscape photography.
“The camera drones available today can take images that rival many land cameras and have the distinct advantages of being able to climb to higher elevations as well as to move across dangerous terrain or water to vantage points otherwise not accessible without risks,” said Van de Loo.
Being able to take photos after dark in places such as the Sonoran Desert in Arizona where its unsafe to walk after the sun sets, is another benefit of drone photography. This is especially helpful for Van de Loo to continue photographing sunsets of the desert when he and his wife are in Arizona.
Van de Loo’s decision to try drone photography was intertwined with his interest in flying remote control airplanes. After several crashes of the plane and some frustration, one of his friends suggested he should try flying a drone. Now, Van de Loo uses his drone camera to capture photos in a unique way.
“For many years I’d had an interest in photography,” said Van de Loo. “I like landscape photography because I can give photos or bring photos to people of a vantage point and content they normally wouldn’t see. I’ve had some family members and friends take my large images and turn them into calendars, wall hangings and what not.”
Van de Loo’s interest in photography grew after a friend of his looked at one of his photos and asked him what he was trying to take a photo of. His friend pointed out there was part of his subject missing from the photo, insinuating to viewers that the specific part left out wasn’t important enough to include. After showing him what he was referring to, he told Van de Loo to take a photo of the whole subject next time and see how much that changes the photo.
“That woke something up inside of me on framing, and using the right angle,” said Van de Loo of his friend’s critique. “I’ve been a student of photography ever since.”
In his opinion, photography is not just taking photographs, Van de Loo says it’s about the process of developing the photo and staging it before the actual photo is taken. Over the years he has done a lot of experimentation about focusing on what he’s trying to take a picture of, and making that the subject matter. Van de Loo indicates the difference between a photograph and a snapshot is that a snapshot is taken in passing, while a photograph is something specially spaced out by a photographer that not only includes subject matter, but a compelling story.
Van de Loo encourages aspiring photographers to direct their questions to other photographers and to use resources such as YouTube.
“I’ve never yet spoken with another photographer that was unwilling to share tidbits of advice or information about their cameras,” said Van de Loo of his experience asking other photographers for guidance.
More specifically to those interested in drone photography or videography, Van de Loo urges them to look for the newer generation drones that have GPS and built in obstacle avoidance, as well as the ability to return its launch-point unaided — meaning it would travel back to the place it landed without any assistance from the operate.
“Look for drones that will deliver 4k video and better than 8 megapixel still photos,” said Van de Loo. “These are not cheap drones. If you find a drone that has these features but also does tricks like flips and loops, keep on looking as these drones are generally toys.”
While Van de Loo continues to learn more about the different types of photography, he hopes to make a website and shift his photography from hobby to commercial. Portrait photography is another area where he would like to expand his knowledge. In keeping with the name Twilight Imagery, Van de Loo will be headed into astrophotography (images of the stars) next.
“Daylight photography is just fine, but the early evening is when the sky starts to light up,” said Van de Loo of his interest in astrophotography. “Particularly in Arizona, there’s very fine dust in the air all the time which makes for some marvelous photography.”
He also hopes to photograph old farmsteads around the Kenyon area and historical structures such as the Gunderson House.