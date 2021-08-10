Seventy-two vehicles with about 163 people participated in the first annual Cruising Rice County History event in August 2020 — and that was with strict health and safety protocols in place.
“All those rules aside, we're doing it again because it’s really fun,” said Sue Garwood, executive director of Rice County Historical Society. “Rice County is so rich in history, and it’s really beautiful as well, so to combine those two experiences is wonderful.”
Cruising Rice County History offers an opportunity to explore six “new” local places and learn about Rice County’s history. Tour hours are 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. It takes about two and a half hours to complete the tour, so Garwood recommends participants begin between 10 a.m. and noon.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. at RCHS, or participants can register in advance at rice-county-historical-society.square.site or by contacting RCHS at 507-332-2121 or rchs@rchistory.org. The cost per vehicle, whether it’s a car, bus, truck or motorcycle and no matter how many passengers, is $20. Since some participants choose to drive their classic cars for the tour, RCHS avoided gravel roads in mapping the route.
“People need to come to the museum that morning or tour our sight that morning,” Garwood said. “They don’t even need to leave their cars to confirm or check in. They’ll get a bag of goodies and a map and other information.”
The first year, participants were prohibited from entering buildings on the tour to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, they still had the chance to wander around outdoors and learn about each location’s history from local experts.
Now that masking and social distancing guidelines have scaled back, the second annual Cruising Rice County will include more indoor opportunities than before. RCHS will continue to abide by the restrictions in place at each individual building and monitor health and safety protocols to adjust the protocols appropriately.
The locations of the tour itself are mostly kept secret, but Garwood revealed that the Morristown Feed Mill will be one of the stops. The mill is among the most recent Rice County sites on the National Register of Historic Places, gaining approval in 2019.
Another location is St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Shieldsville. Garwood said she’s gotten permission for participants to go inside and view historic tapestries that were once part of the local theater. The original church burned down in the 1990s, she said, but that building’s history is preserved in the main lobby.
“We’re trying to limit too many details,” Garwood said. “The trip will take us to the southwest corner of the county, and a portion of the trip will include a drive on Dodd Road, which is itself a National Historic place.”
To add an element of competition to the tour, each vehicle will receive one playing card at each stop. Similar to a poker run, the vehicle with the best hand wins at the end of the tour. Since many participants weren’t familiar with poker rules last year, Garwood said the game has been modified so the “best hand” is the one with the highest total when adding up the cards’ face values (aces high).
Unlike last year, participants are invited to tour the RCHS Harvest and Heritage Hall following the main tour. Even those who don’t participate in Cruising Rice County History are welcome to visit the seasonally opened historic building between 12:30 to 3 p.m. Aug. 21.
Brian Schmidt, volunteer and president of the Rice County Historical Society, encouraged potential cruise participants to “Experience Rice County history like you have never been able to in the past. Travel on routes that our forefathers have traveled in the past. Enjoy the day with family and friends. Learn about history as you drive. Explore the inside of historic buildings along the way.”
Schmidt called the tour “An experience that you can share with others for years to come with the knowledge that you will learn along the way. Fun for the whole family.”