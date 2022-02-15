Cameron, Donaldson, Frederickson, Canady, Howe, Oliver, Anderson, Merton, Hummel and Bateman are just a few of the men who served on the first Groveland Cemetery Association board in 1891.
Those family names appear on the expertly handwritten original charter dated Sept. 21, 1891, that today resides in a safe deposit box in a local bank.
Their history is strong, but many of their headstones are broken or buried today, as they poke through the snow in the Dundas cemetery.
Age and the rage of Mother Nature over the years have not been kind to the 70-block-long cemetery on the southwest side of Dundas that contains at least 12 graves of Civil War soldiers.
That’s why a group of Groveland Cemetery Board members, passionate about preserving history, want to stage an intervention this spring. They would like to mount a restoration effort, with the blessing of the city of Dundas, to return the historic cemetery into a pleasing parkland of peace and preservation.
“As stewards of Groveland Cemetery, we want to have the place looking as good as possible,” said Aaron Bradley, board president for nearly 14 years.
After an EF1 tornado, carrying winds of 90 miles per hour, lumbered through Dundas in September 2018, a visible path of damage and destruction tore through Groveland.
Frank Weaver, a retired Northwest pilot, remembered that a dedicated group of volunteers, including children and families, spent weeks at Groveland after the tornado. They cut logs, raked leaves and hauled debris.
A valiant effort, but with the extensive damage, more needs to be done, said Scott Schiesser.
Schiesser, whose wife’s family name, Kolb, goes back generations in Dundas, said he met with Dundas City Administrator Jenelle Teppen Friday to discuss working together to restore the cemetery.
“We had a very positive meeting,” Schiesser said. “She was interested in our project and offered to include our posting on the Dundas website and shared more community contacts with me.”
He said having a city administrator’s support was valuable, along with raising the level of awareness in the community about ongoing plans for the spring/summer restoration project.
“The fabric of these communities started here,” said Schiesser. “We want to bring back a level of respect the cemetery deserves.”
Board President Bradley said that, not only does the 131-year old cemetery need volunteers to help with the physical labor, but monetary donations are always welcome.
He said neighboring Canvas Church gave a generous donation after the tornado that ripped through the old growth oak trees, uprooted headstones and buried other flat markers.
Bradley, who does drafting and engineering work with Fabcom Precast, said his genealogy search showed he was related to five generations of Babcock descendants.
Schiesser, director of sales and marketing for Culligan, said more volunteers are needed to trim trees, straighten headstones, repair monuments and do general landscaping.
“We want to get the word out to anyone in the community who may have these required skills or access to the equipment needed to complete these tasks,” he said. Crow bars, chainsaws, stump grinders, climbing and rigging tools, pruning poles, axes, wedges, a wood chipper and a cement mixer top the cemetery board’s wish list.
Or, people could just come out this spring for some light work trimming trees, picking up brush and straightening headstones.
Wade Kolb, a board member who works at Kolb Steelworks, said last summer volunteers concentrated on clearing most of the debris remaining from the old oak trees broken by the tornado. He estimated 20% of the trees were damaged.
Kolb said the gravel driveway needs some attention, as well as areas that show the most neglect. Gathering enough people and equipment to help with the clean up, preferably before Memorial Day, will go a long way to the goal of a well manicured park.
“We just need to give it a good tune-up,” said Kolb. “We want to make it nice for the next generation.”