A long-standing tradition to kickoff the holiday season made its in-person return to Faribault in 2021 after a virtual only ceremony in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.
The 36th annual Light Up A Life tree lighting ceremony was held on the campus of Allina Health’s District One Hospital in Faribault on Monday. The ceremony featured a program put on by the Faribault Area Hospice Foundation and was capped by the lighting the large pine tree near the entrance to the hospital’s Surgery Center.
Spectators braved the chilly evening, which included pre-recorded music from the BeauChant Choir along with remarks from Rick Miller, Executive Director of the Faribault Area Hospice Foundation; a welcome from Michael Johnston, President of Allina Health Southern Market; and invocation from Pastor Jeff Sandgren and poetry reading from Gary Vogel.
The event was concluded with a thank you from event organizer Audrey Tebo and a bell ringing memorial by Pam Betsinger. A rendition of Silent Night was led by Char Scurry and Abbie Brien before the lights on the tree were illuminated.
“This has really become a starting event for a lot of people to get ready for the holidays. We have a number of individuals who come year after year,” Miller said. “People are looking for opportunities, as much as they can and as safely as they can, to gather. We see this event as one way to center ourselves as we go into this holiday season and really to be able to reflect on those that we’ve lost … share those stories and have a laugh, and maybe a tear or two, and gather around this event.”
The annual ceremony helps raise funds for the Faribault Area Hospice Foundation and is a way for families and individuals to reflect and honor those who have passed away or are in hospice care.
The Light Up A Life event allows donors to purchase a ‘light’ to help support the Faribault Area Hospice Foundation.
“The primary funds are raised from individuals who are recognizing or memorializing a loved one,” Miller said.
The event started in 1985 and has been a holiday tradition at the District One Hospital since that date. Last year, the event was held virtually with a video stream available for people to watch online.
“Last year, we did only a virtual event,” Miller said. “We recorded it and put it up on YouTube. This year, it was still a bit different since we couldn’t allow visitors into the hospital like we would typically do for refreshments and sharing those memories…but we were excited to have it and have it outside this year.”
Tebo also appreciated the ability to return to an in-person event in 2021.
“It was very nice,” Tebo said. “Unfortunately, we were not able to have people in the lobby for refreshments due to COVID, but hopefully by next year we can return to normal.”
One of the results of last year’s virtual ceremony was the creation of an online presence for the event. This year’s tree lighting ceremony was streamed with help from Fox Video Productions.
“One of the benefits of being online is that we are able to reach people who are no longer here in Faribault, they might be snowbirds or have moved away and they are able to view it,” Miller said.
The annual ceremony is the result of a group effort by many contributing parties. The lights stay up on the tree year round and are pre-checked to make sure they are working by volunteer participant Cedar Lake Electric.
“Our facilities folks (at District One Hospital) are instrumental in making sure that everything gets set up, and then we have a group of volunteers that are part of the Foundation, and they do all the extra things to make sure that we are recognizing people who have donated and also help put on the event,” Miller said.
The Faribault Area Hospice Foundation was established in 2016 and has been a leader in helping those in hospice.
“A focus of our organization is use funds generated by events like this to care for individuals who are going through hospice,” Miller said. “To provide extra services that are typically not covered by insurance such as message therapy, music therapy and acupuncture, and to also help individuals who might need financial assistance for groceries, rent, energy assistance…all those types of things.”
For more information on the Faribault Area Hospice Foundation, please visit: faribaultareahospicefoundation.org.