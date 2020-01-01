Coming off a strong year of development, Faribault’s City Council is expressing hope that 2020 might provide even more progress, and pledges to tackle the challenges progress is sure to bring.
With three City Council seats and the mayor’s spot on the ballot in November, voters will have the chance to make significant changes to the Council. In the meantime, councilors will have plenty of pressing local issues to tackle.
No issue is likely to be more on the council’s mind than housing. With less than a 1% rental vacancy rate, the city’s housing market is facing a significant crunch, driving up prices and forcing families to look for housing elsewhere.
Community & Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen says that the lack of affordable housing is the top issue she hears about from local employers. It’s gotten so bad that Daikin Applied has been forced to consider busing in workers to work at its new Faribault plant.
Councilor Jonathan Wood, who was appointed after Councilor Steve Underdahl resigned to join the County Board of Commissioners, plans on seeking re-election in 2020. Wood, who owns a construction business, said he’s eager to see the city’s housing stock significantly increase.
“Faribault is growing and we want to make sure we’re continuing to grow,” he said. “So we really need more affordable housing, townhomes and apartments.”
Some new housing stock will come on the market in 2020, including a 40 unit apartment complex across the street from the Buckham West Senior Center. In addition, two new apartment projects are slated to break ground in 2020.
The first, located at the old Evergreen Knoll Supper Club site, at 405 Western Ave., will provide 76 units of much needed affordable housing at a site the city has long eyed for development. It succeeded in securing backing from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency in November.
The second, located at the Old Public Works site, at 601 1st Ave NE, will provide 96 market rate apartments. A five story development, it’s likely to be similar to the Heritage Bluff Apartments, located just a few blocks south of the proposed site.
Several other apartment projects could receive funding in 2020, and Faribault’s City Council has weighed adding mobile home parks. The council has given staff permission to continue exploring new mobile home park construction, although it showed little enthusiasm.
Councilor Royal Ross, who’s planning on running for re-election in 2020, said he’s optimistic that the new apartments will ease the housing shortage. He noted that the city has several other opportunities for development in the coming year.
As a real estate agent with G&H Property Management, Ross has shown the old Farmers Seed and Nursery Building to potential buyers. Built in several phases between the 1890s and 1920s, the building has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1982.
A draft report presented to the city of Faribault’s Economic Development Authority showed that the historic building, located at 818 Fourth Street, has strong potential for reuse. Ross has said that several buyers have expressed interest in the building.
Ross said that he’s also optimistic that Johnston Hall could get a tenant. According to a deal struck between the Council and the building’s owner, Allina Health, the city has until the end of this year to find a suitable tenant.
If no suitable tenant can be found, Allina Health could move ahead with plans to raze the 1888 building, even though it sits on the National Register of Historic Places. Hospital leaders have said the building is in poor condition and that repairs would be costly.
Mayor Kevin Voracek, who says he’s leaning towards seeking re-election in 2020, said that the city will continue to invest in affordable housing, infrastructure and park upgrades. Those investments are likely to be guided by the Journey to 2040 vision.
The city has spent the last several years designing its Journey to 2040 Vision with the help of architecture and design firm Perkins + Will. In 2019, two portions of the three-part Journey to 2040 initiative won council backing.
The Downtown Master Plan, approved in September, is designed to revitalize the city’s downtown historic district. Along Central Avenue, the city estimates that one in five storefronts are either vacant or have been “converted to unsupportive use,” adding little value to the area.
Once the beating heart of Faribault, downtown has struggled to stay afloat as traditional industrial businesses have left. The downtown master plan is designed to replace industrial/retail facilities with housing and amenities, addressing Faribault’s housing shortage.
In order to accommodate the increased housing, the city is focused on increasing walkability and adding bicycle routes, and greening up downtown with extra parks and green spaces. The city hopes to utilize the Straight River to bring amenities to downtown.
A centerpiece of the Downtown Master Plan is the addition of sprawling park facilities to accommodate what the city hopes will be an influx of new residents, especially young families, moving into the downtown area.
New and improved park facilities are the focus of the Parks, Trails and Open Spaces plan. Improved in December, the document provided a broad view of the park system’s strengths, weaknesses and areas for improvement, along with evaluations of each individual park.
In its analysis of the city’s parks system, the report noted that today, Faribault has more park land than most cities of comparable size. However, at $49 per capita, the city’s park budget comes in well below the national community average of $78 per capita spent on parks.
Sitting at the intersection of the Cannon and Straight rivers, the city provides a number of recreational opportunities. Yet many of the city’s park facilities in need of replacement or significant repairs, while parks currently sit undeveloped or undeveloped.
In conclusion, the report recommended not only improving park facilities themselves, but connecting parks to each other by building more trails, creating additional gathering spaces, making parks more accessible, and connecting parks more fully to their natural surroundings.
The city will also be making investments in infrastructure next year, extending State State Avenue from Division Street to Hwy. 60 on the east side of town. A traffic altering Median at Fourth Street NW and Lyndale Ave. will be funded by the county and state.
The most significant infrastructure project will be the new water treatment plant. Phase one of the project will be complete by Sept. 30, at which point city residents may start to notice changes in the quality of the water.
The multi-part project will be completed by mid-2021 at a cost of about $10 million. Funding has been provided through a low interest loan through the state, saving the city over a million in interest costs when compared to a private loan.
The new plant will remove iron and manganese from the municipal water supply. Public Works Director Travis Block has said that the levels of iron and manganese in the water are not health concerns, but they do affect the aesthetics and taste of the water.
Block said that the closer a person is to the water treatment plant, the sooner they’ll start to notice improvements in water quality. After about a year, the new cleaner water should have fully replaced the old water in the system.