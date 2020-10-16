With several major housing projects complete and others in the works, the city of Faribault seems ready to rein in its efforts to attract new housing.
Both Community Development Coordinator Kim Clausen and Community and Economy Development Director Deanna Kuennen confirmed that the city has put its once frenzied efforts to recruit developers on hold until a housing study commissioned by the council is complete.
Just three years ago, the rental housing study commissioned by the council showed a vacancy rate of less than 1%, triggering alarm bells at City Hall. That’s not unheard of, but far below the recommended rate of 5%.
Rice County Housing Director Joy Watson said in many ways, that’s a good challenge to have. At the root of it is that the county is experiencing strong economic and population growth.
But Rice County Habitat for Humanity Director Dayna Norvold said that she expects the latest housing study to show much the same challenge. She said that providing housing for larger families at an affordable cost has proven to be a particular challenge.
“My guess is there won't be any surprises,” she said. “The healthy vacancy rate is about 5%, and I’m not sure if the construction happening now will fill that gap.”
In order to achieve that additional housing, Norvold said that more partnerships and funding is needed. Clausen, however, said she’s not inclined to recommend making those investments until the study is produced.
“It’s hard to know without the results of the study,” she said. “There’s just too many unpredictable factors.”
Clausen specifically cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a potential cause for concern with regard to the local market. However, Weichert Realtors' Dave Campbell said that demand for houses, both new and old, has continued to soar in recent months.
“Less expensive homes have increased dramatically in price over the last 18 months,” he said. “New construction is more of a challenge with the price of materials going up so much and a big material shortage, but we have a very, very strong market right now.”
"The one that got away"
The latest housing study was commissioned by the council out of concern for the project that, in a sense, was the “one that got away.” With a central, though troubled location, the former Lockerby Sheet Metal site, at Willow and Mill streets, was snapped up by the council as soon as it hit the market.
The city wasted no time in entering into a development agreement for a new apartment building, with Minnetonka-based Roers Cos. Preliminary plans called for a 69-unit apartment building with underground parking and onsite amenities. Eighty percent of units in the new complex would have been affordable housing, with 20% priced at market rate. But in order to make the finances work, the developer needed to secure tax credits from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency.
In the end, that application was denied, with the MHFA instead choosing to back a project on the west side of the city, the Lofts at Evergreen Knoll. With limited funds available, Clausen said she wasn’t surprised to see the state fund just one project.
Roers ultimately decided not to reapply for the project, a move that disappointed, but did not surprise Kuennen. The company said it was concerned about its competitiveness for tax credits as well as changing market conditions.
Another potential issue is the site’s location in the floodplain. Though Roers had been comfortable that its proposal would minimize the risks associated with flooding, the site's proximity to the Straight River could scare other developers.
Hillside starts a trend
The proposed development at the former Lockerby’s site is far from the only development the city has pursued. Though its prices are far from “affordable,” the new Hillside Apartments downtown are just the beginning of what is likely to be a wave of new housing hitting the market.
Developer Mac Hamilton’s portfolio is largely Rochester-based, but he has said that since Rochester announced its Destination Medical Center plan it has become “overbuilt and overbuilding.” Instead, he’s turned his attention to small to midsize cities like Faribault.
Hamilton proudly asserted that he “spared no expense” with the Division Street building, which quickly filled with tenants. With a central location and abundance of amenities, it offers renters a high quality of life in the downtown historic district.
Providing more housing options in the district is the cornerstone of the city’s Downtown Master Plan. Approved by the Council last December, the plan is designed to make downtown a welcoming, bustling community hub.
In order to accommodate the increased housing, the vision includes improving walkability and adding bicycle routes, and greening up downtown with extra parks and green spaces. The city hopes to utilize the Straight River to bring amenities to downtown.
Other projects include the 111-unit Straight River Apartments, 76-unit Lofts at Evergreen Knoll, and 68-unit Titan Development project. Once they’re all complete, the local market will have more than 300 new units on its hands.
Smaller projects are a focus too, especially downtown. Eschewing previous concerns about parking, the City Council has relaxed restrictions on apartments in the upstairs of downtown buildings, helping building owners to cashflow while addressing the housing shortage.
A persistent challenge
The housing crunch has long been a persistent issue for Faribault, like many other cities its size. Faribault's Kuennen has noted that by driving up prices and reducing availability, it’s forced buyers to look elsewhere for housing.
Given the tight labor market, particularly prior to COVID-19, the housing shortage posed a danger to fast-growing local companies. Daikin Applied, for one, was so concerned that it actually toyed with the idea of busing in employees from the Twin Cities.
Still, if employees are forced to live elsewhere because of a lack of affordable housing, Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson warns it’s only a matter of time until they start looking for jobs near their home. The issue is particularly acute in Faribault because of its proximity to the Twin Cities. Home values in the metro area are generally higher, but the cost of building a home is comparable, so builders can make significantly more by building homes in the Twin Cities.
While Faribault has made progress on the multifamily housing side, single-family residential remains a deep challenge. Kuennen, who says that housing is the biggest concern she hears about from local employers, promised to marshal the resources of the EDA to address it.
Some local businesses are so focused on the issue that they’ve discussed providing land at a reduced price for housing development. Kuennen noted that acquiring affordable land is often one of the biggest barriers, if not the biggest, to single-family home construction.
In January, a proposal to create a new manufactured home park on land owned by Faribault Foods was brought to the Council. Home to the company’s former sprayfields, the site is centrally located near the city’s industrial park. Though less favorable to the idea than other single family home developments, Councilors signaled tepid approval for continued exploration of the idea. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered those plans, forcing Faribault Foods to look at other ideas for the site.