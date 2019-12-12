Heading south on the busy Interstate 35, the town of Medford can be found quietly nestled into the very northern part of Steele County. The famed oldest community in the county, Medford is home of the Medford Outlet Center, the last remaining New England-type farmsteads in the state, and only 1,284 people.
As with most small, rural communities, the people residing in Medford’s City Hall want one simple thing: to grow.
“The goal is to grow,” said Mayor Lois Nelson during one of the monthly meetings for the city council. “The problem is that in order to grow, we have these different projects that need to happen and right now it’s just a matter of what is our priority.”
Over the last handful of years, there have been three projects that have continually lurked in the shadows of the small town. These projects revolve around the reconstruction of the town’s Main Street, the expansion or redevelopment of the wastewater treatment plant, and the addition to or relocation of the main municipal building. According to City Administrator Andy Welti, each of these areas had been acknowledged and at the very least lightly discussed by the city council over the years, but it wasn’t until recently that they presented themselves with a sense of urgency.
Wastewater
The wastewater discussion began in 2017 when the owner of the Lazy U Community — a 165-unit mobile home community located about a mile from Medford city limits — requested a connection to the city’s wastewater and water system. After a feasibility study was conducted, along with a financial analysis to determine the impact of the Lazy U connection to the city’s system, it was revealed that the city would have to expand and upgrade the current wastewater facility to support the connection. Furthermore, it showed that even without the connection to the Lazy U, the city would still need to make upgrades to the facility within the next 10 years.
Ten years out seemed like a good timeframe, as Welti explained that the council was well aware of the need, but happy to table the discussion for further down the road. That was, however, before a third part came along and tapped into the city’s desire to grow.
“This all started when the city had some serious inquiries from developers recently,” Welti explained. “We had to examine our current capacities in waste water and water and with that assessment we found that we needed to be looking at upgrading our system in the very near future in order to accommodate some of the developers’ interests.”
In the summer of 2018, Welti and Nelson approached their neighboring city councils of Owatonna and Faribault — both cities that sport an average population roughly 20 times greater than that of Medford — to explore the possibility of a sewer connection. The other option for Medford would be to expand its own plant, which comes with a $7,080,000 price tag. In April 2019, the Medford city council agreed to pursue a potential regionalization with Faribault for $750,000. Currently, there are still several steps and analysis that will need to be completed before any agreement between the two communities would be official.
“The problem is that a couple of years ago when the city was working on our capital plan, the expansion of our wastewater or water plant in the near-term wasn’t included,” Welti stated. “But these have been serious inquiries in our area directly west of the interstate.”
According to Welti, the inquiries fall into the commercial area of Medford’s geography. The inquiries have all been along the lines of commercial, with a few “light” industrial inquiries as well.
“Way back at the beginning of the year we just asked the council, ‘Do you want to continue to plan for growth?’” Welti added. “We asked if they want to plan on future city growth of does the city want to only grow within our current capacity. The council said it wanted to continue to pursue growth, so therefore we have to look seriously at a wastewater solution.”
As the council continues to look seriously at regionalization with Faribault’s wastewater treatment plant as a potential solution to this specific problem, it is only one piece to the puzzle of a growing Medford.