Bus companies serving Northfield and Faribault schools have strong records when it comes to bus safety and maintenance.
While annual inspections showed minor issues with a few buses operated by Faribault Transportation and Benjamin Bus companies, needed repairs were made either while inspectors were still on site or within days of the August checkups, according to records from the Minnesota State Patrol, which conducts annual inspections of each school bus in the state.
Buses that don't meet standards are taken out of service until the issues are addressed.
“Our inspection program is intended to make sure carriers are doing what they need to do,” said Lt. Brian Reu, the State Patrol pupil transportation safety director. “We are not a preventative maintenance program for the districts.”
In recent years, Reu noted an improvement overall with bus servicing companies fixing potential bus safety hazards before being notified by the Minnesota Safety Patrol. He reported Minnesota’s overall average fail rate for bus inspections is about 7.7% this year. That’s similar to 2018, when the failure rate was 7.9%. The average bus inspection failure rates in Minnesota were 6.8% and 6.2% in 2017 and 2016, respectively.
According to Reu, any bus company with a 10% failure rate would cause the state patrol to question the overall quality of the service provider. But that’s not the case in Faribault and Northfield.
The state’s bus inspection program, based on a point system, determines whether a bus is safe for driving and transporting students. Any bus with less than five docked points passes the inspection with points between 96 and 100.
Buses with five to 19 points deducted from the total receive temporary stickers, signifying the bus needs repairs completed before a follow-up inspection in 14 days. Buses with 20 or more points deducted automatically fail the inspection and can't be driven. The most severe violations are worth 25 points and result in automatic failure.
Locally, Faribault Transportation passed 61 out of 63 bus inspections in 2019 with two failed inspections. All 63 buses passed inspection in 2018, and 60 out of 62 passed in 2017.
Minnesota State Patrol cited minor violations for the two buses that failed the inspection for 2019. In one bus, the lift threshold warning system audible alarm was inoperable, and the wheelchair position couldn’t be next to the lift. The other bus failed due to inoperable stop lamps.
Garrett Regan, owner and manager of Faribault Transportation, said these violations were technical fluke situations the company’s mechanics repaired before the inspectors left. The buses were never out of service and have been back on the road since the August inspection.
“That’s been a testament to our mechanics,” said Regan of the buses’ low failure rate. “They strive for that perfect inspection every year … It’s great we know they’re going to put that effort in, and they don’t cut any corners. We know for sure at the end of the day they’re going to be safe and ready to safely transport the students.”
Benjamin Buses, which serves the Northfield School District, passed 87 out of 96 bus inspections for its 2019 inspection in August. Five buses failed the inspection and three received temporary stickers. In 2018, 69 out of 75 buses passed three fails and three stickers. Six out of 82 buses failed in 2017.
Jenna Dardis, manager and safety director of Benjamin Buses, said all these buses, as long as they weren’t discontinued due to old age, were repaired immediately and received the Minnesota State Patrol’s mark of approval in a second inspection.
“All of our vehicles are tagged for this school year,” said Dardis. “Older buses that are being used for parts we don’t use at all. The mechanic fixes things and inspectors came back the next day and tagged them for the upcoming school year.”
According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s driver/vehicle examination report, four out of five of the failed Benjamin Buses received automatic failed inspections due to at least one 25-point violation.
Two buses received automatic fails for inoperable exit window buzzers. Both of those buses also had points docked for less severe hazards like the interior flooring coming up in multiple areas. These buses were 10 to 12 years old, said Dardis, and discontinued after the inspection. The company receives new buses every other year, so there isn’t a shortage, she said.
Other violations included a flat tire and an insufficient safety belt for a wheelchair passenger in one bus, an inoperable emergency exit window, an inoperable rear emergency exit door handle and a torn and cracked right rear exterior. One bus failed the inspection due to minor violations of a secondary leaf spring broken axle and several loose seats. Benjamin Bus's mechanics took care of these issues, said Dardis.
“Benjamin Bus has been locally and family owned for over 30 years. We have a very upstanding record with the Minnesota State Patrol and the yearly inspections at both facilities — Northfield and Jordan, Minnesota,” said Dardis. “… As our motto states, ‘Safety First!’”