A group of volunteers from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers celebrated a National Day of Service Saturday by wiring a new home that Rice County Habitat for Humanity is in the process of building on the north side of Faribault.
Around 25-30 members of the IBEW’s Minority Caucus, which includes area residents, made their way out to the work site on a frigid Saturday morning, according to IBEW’s Jeff Anderson. The IBEW provides not only labor to help complete the home but also materials necessary.
IBEW 110, based out of St. Paul, has provided assistance to Rice County Habitat for Humanity for more than a decade. Site Supervisor Larry Menzel said that the IBEW’s contributions have been invaluable in helping Habitat to serve more Rice County families.
“The IBEW is unique in their gift to us,” said Menzel. “They save Habitat a significant amount of money on every home.”
The IBEW’s latest gift comes as Rice County Habitat for Humanity is nearing a significant milestone. Once the home at 3000 Acorn Trail is completed, Habitat will have built 50 homes for Rice County families in need.
In addition to support from the IBEW, Habitat receives support from several other businesses and organizations. Valspar donates paint, while Dow Chemical donates insulation materials. GAF not only donates shingles but covers the cost of local contractors to install them.
An even more urgent need for Habitat is additional land to build on. Menzel said that although the organization would like to build new homes in Northfield, it hasn’t been able to buy land at an affordable price.
In Faribault, the situation was different thanks to the efforts of local developer Jeff Jandro. Jandro was eager to give back to the community by helping Habitat, and the two sides were able to come to an agreement over five parcels of land in a new development.
Thanks to its ability to keep costs down, combined with its stringent vetting process for families, Habitat has had strong success in not only building high quality homes but helping families to stay in them. Menzel said that out of the homes built sin Rice County o far, 46 of them are still occupied by the family that originally purchased them.
Habitat selects a small number of families out of a pool of qualified applicants based on their need for housing, ability to pay a mortgage and willingness to partner with the organization. In Rice County, Habitat families generally have an income of between $30,000 and $67,000, depending on family size.
In keeping with its mantra of providing "a hand up, not a handout" for families, Habitat asks families for contributions of both time in money in exchange for their new home. Habitat families are expected to pay an affordable mortgage and contribute approximately 350 "sweat equity" hours volunteering for the organization.
Rice County Habitat for Humanity Director Dayna Norvold said that Habitat fills an essential need in the area by providing affordable housing for low-income families at a time when Faribault's extremely low housing rate has driven up housing prices and contributed to a workforce shortage.
"People know there is an affordable housing crisis, that our workforce is not able to live here because it's so expensive," she said. "It's important for vibrant communities to ensure there's housing for all income ranges, and Habitat tries to fill that need with the households we select."
Habitat relies heavily on volunteer labor from generous community members to complete every home. Menzel and fellow Site Supervisor Larry Nahi joined the organization after retiring from careers in financial services and computer technology, respectively.
Though they didn’t have a background as professional builders, they did at least know how to swing a hammer. Just a few years later, they found themselves leading Habitat’s incredibly diverse team of volunteers.
Menzel said that all community members are welcome to join the group, even those without significant building experience. He said that the group will provide volunteers with the skills they need to help build homes for those in need.
“I really see it as a calling,” he said. “There’s few things I’ve done in my life that have been more rewarding.”