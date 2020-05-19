The former football field for the Medford School District located on the south end of town is one step closer to being developed after years of vacancy.
During Monday’s Medford City Council meeting, the board unanimously approved the final plat for the 5th Avenue apartments, which will be constructed on the former high school football field and be designated for those ages 50-plus. The developer, Todd Nelson of T. Nelson Properties, asked to rezone the majority of the property as a multi-family residential district, while a portion of the property will remain a residential district for single-family residential lots.
According to City Administrator Andy Welti, Nelson intends to develop the property in phases, starting with the first phase that will include the development of a 16-unit apartment complex and accompanying garage structure on the northwest corner of the property.
“He will also be putting in a storm water basin and begin grading the site for future development,” Welti said, adding that the excavated materials from the storm water retention basin will be used to prepare the remaining developable area.
The city is requiring the storm water retention basin and surrounding area to be sized to accommodate a back-to-back 1% storm event. The storm water retention basin has increased in size since the initial development proposal, now designed to be 6 feet in depth as well as the overall length and width increasing.
Welti said in his memo to the City Council that this will allow for an even larger storm event to be accommodated without a permanent wet pool.
The council also approved an amendment to the developer’s agreement, clarifying that the sewer lines that will extend between the apartment buildings to the sewer main located on Third Avenue SE will be considered private lines owned by Nelson. Nelson will also be responsible for all future maintenance and repair of those private sewer lines.
The 16-unit apartment complex scheduled as phase one will be one of three identical buildings on the 16-acre lot. Future development on the lot will include six four-plexes and nine single family home residential lots.
“The city is pleased to see development occurring on this former school district athletic site. As soon as plans that need to be approved to allow for the grading are done, [Nelson] said that he is ready to move forward,” Welti said. “I would probably expect the ground work to being within the next month or two.”