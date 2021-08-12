The Faribault School Board plans to make few decisions in the coming weeks, particularly in regard to superintendent search firms.
At its Monday meeting, the board agreed to interview three to four firms at a meeting held planned from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. The meeting will be open to the public and televised for transparency.
Superintendent Todd Sesker retired in June 2019, but almost immediately the School Board hired him as interim superintendent. His two-year contract is set to end after the upcoming school year, in June 2022.
School Board Chair Chad Wolff, Board member Jerry Robicheau and Faribault Public Schools Human Resource Director Nicole Yochum put together a request for proposals for superintendent search firms. The request asks qualified firms to submit plans to the district outlining how they would assist the district in the board's search. It's expected that the board will select a firm based on the proposals received.
Wolff explained that the request for a search firm includes two pieces: that the firm assist the board in developing a leadership profile outlining the qualities it desires in a new leader and another to find candidates fitting that description. The board is open to firms that offer one of the two services or both, Wolff said.
Between August and January 2022, the selected search firm will work with the board, community members, stakeholders, staff and some students to gain an understanding of the characteristics desired in the incoming superintendent.
Superintendent goals
Before selecting a new superintendent, the board plans to approve three 2021-22 goals for current superintendent at its Monday, Aug. 23 meeting.
At its Monday meeting, the board reviewed the goals carried over from last year and discussed the possibility of changing the wording of one of the goals to avoid misleading the public.
One of the goals states the superintendent "develops a comprehensive plan for student success and equity support for FPS students and staff." The word "equity" is what the board has considered removing from the goal, based on a notion that it has a political trigger.
Board members were supportive overall of removing the word "equity" from the goal, believing "student success" already covers what the superintendent aims to achieve.
Board member Carolyn Treadway said she was torn regarding the decision because while “student success” sounds “politically safe,” she said equity is more unique and not just focused on students of color, as some members of the public might understand it.
Board member Jerry Robicheau agreed: "If people think we’re only talking about students of color that’s a misrepresentation. We’re talking about a much broader group."
Sesker himself said equity, as he understands it, is about ensuring all students receive a high-quality education. With that, he said, comes the understanding that there may be groups that need more help than others depending on their learning abilities, their family's economic situation and any data-backed opportunity gaps between white students and students of color.
“I think some people just thought equity just means students of color,” Sesker said. “But student success, I believe, just means the same thing. Equity obviously has an emphasis on our under-served students, but we’re serving all kids, in my opinion.”
Discussions will continue on whether or not the word "equity" will be removed from the superintendent goals and the district's strategic plan. However, Sesker said removal of the word will not change the district's approach to student success.