A worker was killed at Sustane Natural Fertilizer in Cannon Falls Tuesday morning.

A 37-year-old man was pulled into a machine and was reported to be unresponsive around 6 a.m., according to a news release from the Cannon Falls Police Department. 

Officers arrived on scene and confirmed the employee was dead. The Cannon Falls Fire Department and the Cannon Falls Ambulance assisted at the scene. 

Further investigation of how the victim died will be conducted by the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office of Southern Minnesota and the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration. 

Sustane is a developer, manufacturer and exporter of organic and natural base fertilizers, according to its website. 

