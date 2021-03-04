With COVID-19 limiting in-person gatherings of all sorts, municipal websites have become more important than ever as a means of providing transparency and making a positive first impression.
One of the region’s smallest communities, Morristown is just the latest area community to look at redesigning its website. City Administrator Michael Mueller has been working on the project and expects it to be online by next month.
In Morristown’s case, the reason for the change is extremely practical. The platform on which the current site sits is being discontinued, and by taking control of website management, the city can keep the website updated in a clearer and more streamlined.
Faribault and Owatonna, which both use the CivicPlus website platform, haven’t completed major website redesigns since 2019. However, individual city departments have greatly modified their pages to ensure they meet residents needs during the pandemic.
Faribault’s Parks and Recreation Department is among those that has worked to make its online resources more user friendly. In January, the department embraced new class registration software in preparation for a new, perhaps busy year.
Parks and Recreation Communications Coordinator Brad Phenow said that while the old system was adequate for most users’ needs, it wasn’t the most user friendly. By contrast, he said, the new system has received a very favorable response.
“The new software offers an experience similar to online shopping,” Phenow said. “It’s a very seamless process.”
Likewise, the city’s Economic Development Authority has embraced a greater online presence in hopes of encouraging businesses to invest in the community at a time when business networking, especially trade shows, have been pushed aside by the pandemic.
Last summer Texas-based consulting firm Site Location Partnership, hired by the city to help improve its relations with site selectors, launched a Faribault “hotspot” that was accessed more than 800 times, providing site selectors with a wide variety of relevant information. Now, the EDA is working on a more user-friendly website, updated to reflect insights that came out of the meetings with site selectors. The goal will be to provide concise, direct information on the attributes and amenities of Faribault that site selectors find important.
“If site selectors land on our website and the information they’re looking for isn’t there, they’re just going to move on without asking questions,” said Community Development Coordinator Samantha Markman.
Each department’s goal, Phenow said, is to provide as much relevant information as possible, with a minimal number of clicks. Central to that effort to improve website accessibility are efforts to accommodate the disability community.
City of Northfield Communications Specialist Kara Trygestad said that accessibility has been prioritized in the website’s design, especially the “refreshed” version of the site that went online late last year. That means larger font sizes, clearer color contrasts, and a translation feature via Google Translate.
For smaller cities and counties, redesigning the website to provide increased accessibility and meet the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act can be a hassle. Legislation co-sponsored by Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, is designed to help.
Draheim’s bill would provide $1 million to the Minnesota Disability Council for grants that would be administered to smaller counties and cities to improve their websites. The bill enjoys strong bipartisan support, with Rep. Steve Elkins, DFL-Blomington, the lead author in the House.
“Websites have become just as much a part of government as a building in today’s world,” Draheim said. “I think we have a responsibility as a state to make sure all of our members have access to them.”