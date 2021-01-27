Rice County’s Faribault footprint just got a tad larger now that the Board of Commissioners has approved the sale of two parcels, one downtown and one alongside the fairgrounds.
The board on Tuesday authorized the purchase of a .04-acre parcel at 306 First Ave. NW, Faribault, for $140,000. The parcel, owned by Eagle Building, of Racine, Wisconsin, sits on the same block as — but just east of — the county Law Enforcement Center. Inside the Law Enforcement Center is the county’s main jail, which the state Department of Corrections has flagged as failing to adhere to its standards for recreation and programming space. Those failures, the DOC said in fall 2019, would limit the length of time inmates could be held there to 90 days, a move Sheriff Troy Dunn estimated could cost $500,000 annually.
Department officials backed off after learning the county was moving ahead with a study looking at how much space it needs for a jail, the first step in potentially expanding the space available.
County Administrator Sara Folsted says a committee working with a consulting firm to consider the county’s needs and options will likely present its recommendations to the board during a Feb. 9 work session. Folsted, who says the committee has not determined its preference, expects four options to be put before commissioners: construction on the law enforcement block, construction at the jail annex on Hwy. 60, construction on a vacant parcel, likely in the Faribault area or to do nothing.
In the interim, Folsted expects to move some employees from another building on the block into space in the newly acquired building, saying the new space is in better condition than their current offices.
The county now owns all but two parcels on the block: 302 and 308 First Ave. NW.
Folsted said the county’s not interested in purchasing the law offices at 302 First Ave., but noted that 308 First Ave. may soon go into tax forfeiture. That would allow the county to take control of the .01-acre parcel. Rice County records show the owner hasn’t been paid the property taxes since at least 2016. The total owed tops $13,000.
The board also agreed to pay $170,000 for 1900 Second Ave. NW, Faribault,.29 acres directly to the north of the Rice County Historical Society and alongside the Rice County Fairgrounds. The parcel, which includes a 1,330-square foot home built in 1920, has an estimated market value of $136,800, according to Rice County tax records.
It’s unclear what the county will do with the land and home, but its purchase eliminates an issue for fairgrounds and Historical Society personnel. Part of the property’s driveway lies on county property and empties into the Historical Society parking lot. By purchasing the lot, the county will alleviate that issue.