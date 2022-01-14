Elementary students in Faribault will be taken on a worldwide trip, a trip led by members of Faribault High School's Theatre Troupe.
The troupe presents "Stories are Universal," written by Faribualt's own Paul H. Johnson, for its 24th annual Children's Theatre performance.
Adults, friends, and family are invited to a performance for the general public at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19. Johnson explains there is a mask requirement for attendees watching the show, and the "fee" to see it is a donation for the St. Vincent de Paul food shelf.
Students involved with the unique play explain the piece is essentially a collection of folk tales from around the world, stopping in places like North America, Southwest Asia and Somalia.
Each folk tale ends with an easy lesson for children to take home with them. Johnson, English language arts instructor and artistic director at FHS, says typically they invite elementary students from surrounding elementary schools to see the show, but this year they are erring on the side of caution due to COVID.
Approximately 1,877 students will fill the seats in Michael J. Hanson Performing Arts Center for matinee performances Wednesday and Thursday, including those from Jefferson, Cannon River STEM, Nerstrand, Roosevelt, Faribault Lutheran, Lincoln and McKinley. Schools are spread out among three different times each day.
Given last year's roller coaster performances for the Theater Troupe with limited seating requirements and taping performances in order to share it with others, it's safe to say cast members are excited to perform in front of a live audience, especially for a children's theater show where audience engagement and interaction is high.
Amelia Ford, a 10th grader, particularly enjoys children's theater performances more than other types of shows, like musicals or one acts.
"It's a great way to get kids interested in theater," said Ford of what she likes most about the children's theater. "There's a lot of draw on sports a lot of the time, so to draw attention to theater and the arts is pretty cool."
While it's a show geared towards kids, Ford feels confident it's something all can enjoy because there's something for everyone in it. She adds the show is an ensemble show, meaning there are no specific characters or main characters, and actors/actresses have more than one role. She plays an actor, narrator, a tree and a villager.
Previously involved in the Middle School Theatre Troupe, when she got to high school, Ford said it made sense to keep being involved in theater because it's what she was enjoying.
Eleventh grader Taylor Sterling, too, has prior experience in theater. Besides Christmas programs in her younger years, she's been involved in theater for three years now at the school. She says she always enjoyed watching plays and musicals, and since she never really enjoyed doing sports, she thought theater would be a good fit.
"I've loved it ever since," said Sterling of her theater career so far.
Sterling plays a sheep, an actor, village and a tree. She feels like this performance is fun and different than other children's theaters because it has multiple stories being told from other places in the world, so it feels like a different experience.
"All of the people in the Theatre Troupe are so wonderful, and we have a good time," said Sterling of her time with the Troupe. "It's just a good experience."
Though it's his first year in theater in the school, ninth grader Morgan Holven, said he's been enjoying working with the Theatre Troupe members.
"The people are a big draw, they are all pretty nice and willing to help work on something," said Holven. "You never really do any plays twice, there's always something new."
Prior to participating in theater at the school, Holven has been involved in plays at the Paradise Center for the Arts for four years now. Through that experience, he was able to meet most of the seniors, who convinced him to try out the school plays.
He plays an armadillo, a snake and an ox in the show, and describes the play as a process of watching other people learning the show you are watching. Holven said it adds to the excitement a little bit more.
"You never really know what you're going to be expected to do," said Holven of his ensemble of characters he plays. "You have your set parameters of what you think will happen, but it never goes that way."