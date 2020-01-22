DECA 2019-20

Three dozen FHS students qualified for the state DECA competition. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Public Schools)

Faribault DECA qualified 36 students for the State Development Conference at the District 1 competition Jan. 10 in Owatonna. Faribault DECA students won 22 medals and placed first in five categories.

Of the 36 DECA members who qualified for state, 15 were freshmen and sophomores.

‘We had a lot of ninth and 10th-graders step up,” DECA advisor Jared Kegler said.

Senior Kelsie Demars led the team by winning three medals. She placed first in both Advanced Level Interview and Marketing Communications and won a bronze medal in the Integrated Marketing Campaign-Event category. Senior Erica Johnsrud placed first in Financial Consulting and won a bronze medal along with Madelyn Wehe in the Financial Services Team Role Play category. Wehe also placed second in the Personal Financial Literacy event.

“I was proud of how the younger kids did this year. Even though this is my last district competition, I am excited about Faribault DECA’s future,” Demars said.

Sophomore Henry Schonebaum won a pair of silver medals in Business Finance and Financial Consulting. Freshman Bergen Williamson placed first in Entry-level Interview and Juniors Anna Behning and Maria Pierce placed first in the Start-up Business Plan event.

“It was great to come back to the district competition with a little more experience as a second-year DECA member and I’m already looking forward to competing at state,” Schonebaum said.

The Minnesota State Career Development Conference will be held March 1-3 in Minneapolis. Top qualifiers at that competition will advance to the International Career Development Conference in April in Nashville.

2019-20 district medalists

Gold Medals:

Kelsie Demars (x2)– Advanced Interview and Marketing Communications

Erica Johnsrud – Financial Consulting

Bergen Williamson – Entry Level Interview

Anna Behning – Start-up Business Plan

Maria Pierce – Start-up Business Plan

Silver Medals:

Henry Schonebaum (x2) – Business Finance and Financial Consulting

Madelyn Wehe – Personal Financial Literacy

Sophia Mentz – Principles of Hospitality and Tourism

Anna Behning – Sports and Entertainment Team Role Play

Bennett Wolff – Sports and Entertainment Team Role Play

Bronze Medals:

Gabe Gonzalez – Apparel and Accessories

Erica Johnsrud – Financial Services Team

Madelyn Wehe – Financial Services Team

Jackson Schell – Food Marketing

Kelsie Demars – Integrated Marketing Campaign – Event

Brody Enget – Principles of Finance

Paige Ross – Retail Merchandising

Eli Simon – Sports and Entertainment Individual Role Play

Dylan Lippert – Sports and Entertainment Team Role Play

Bryce Nolen – Sports and Entertainment Team Role Play

2019-20 qualifiers

Apparel and Accessories – Gabe Gonzalez

Business Finance – Henry Schonebaum, Jackson Schell

Business Services Marketing – Kelsie DeMars, Gabby Hollund

Advanced Interview – Kelsie DeMars

Entry Level Interview – Bergen Williamson

Entrepreneurship Team – Jesus Arriaza/Gabe Gonzalez

Financial Consulting – Erica Johnsrud, Henry Schonebaum, Lexi Owens, Myles Munoz

Financial Services Team – Erica Johnsrud/Madelyn Wehe, Jackie Meier/Gunnar Christianson, Owen Ellendson/Myles Munoz

Food Marketing – Jackson Schell

Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling – Grace Withrow, Gabby Hollund

Integrated Marketing Campaign – Event – Kelsie DeMars, Erica Johnsrud/Madelyn Wehe, Gunnar Christianson/Eli Simon/Jackson Schell

Integrated Marketing Campaign – Product - McKenzie Gehrke/Bennett Wolff, Ryann Louis/Emma Thibodeau, Ella Prange/Brooklyn Zrust/Sophia Mentz

Marketing Communications – Kelsie DeMars

Personal Financial Literacy – Madelyn Wehe, Henry Schonebaum, Owen Ellendson

Principles of Finance – Brody Enget, Jackson Warmington, Thomas Malecha

Principles of Hospitality and Tourism – Sophia Mentz

Restaurant and Food Service Management – Ryann Louis

Retail Merchandising – Paige Ross, Madeline Avila, Bennett Wolff, Abby Lake

Sports and Entertainment – Eli Simon

Sports and Entertainment Team – Anna Behning/Bennett Wolff, Dylan Lippert/Bryce Nolen

Start-up Business Plan – Anna Behning/Maria Pierce, Paige Ross/Ella Beardsley, Ashley Underdahl

