Faribault DECA qualified 36 students for the State Development Conference at the District 1 competition Jan. 10 in Owatonna. Faribault DECA students won 22 medals and placed first in five categories.
Of the 36 DECA members who qualified for state, 15 were freshmen and sophomores.
‘We had a lot of ninth and 10th-graders step up,” DECA advisor Jared Kegler said.
Senior Kelsie Demars led the team by winning three medals. She placed first in both Advanced Level Interview and Marketing Communications and won a bronze medal in the Integrated Marketing Campaign-Event category. Senior Erica Johnsrud placed first in Financial Consulting and won a bronze medal along with Madelyn Wehe in the Financial Services Team Role Play category. Wehe also placed second in the Personal Financial Literacy event.
“I was proud of how the younger kids did this year. Even though this is my last district competition, I am excited about Faribault DECA’s future,” Demars said.
Sophomore Henry Schonebaum won a pair of silver medals in Business Finance and Financial Consulting. Freshman Bergen Williamson placed first in Entry-level Interview and Juniors Anna Behning and Maria Pierce placed first in the Start-up Business Plan event.
“It was great to come back to the district competition with a little more experience as a second-year DECA member and I’m already looking forward to competing at state,” Schonebaum said.
The Minnesota State Career Development Conference will be held March 1-3 in Minneapolis. Top qualifiers at that competition will advance to the International Career Development Conference in April in Nashville.
2019-20 district medalists
Gold Medals:
Kelsie Demars (x2)– Advanced Interview and Marketing Communications
Erica Johnsrud – Financial Consulting
Bergen Williamson – Entry Level Interview
Anna Behning – Start-up Business Plan
Maria Pierce – Start-up Business Plan
Silver Medals:
Henry Schonebaum (x2) – Business Finance and Financial Consulting
Madelyn Wehe – Personal Financial Literacy
Sophia Mentz – Principles of Hospitality and Tourism
Anna Behning – Sports and Entertainment Team Role Play
Bennett Wolff – Sports and Entertainment Team Role Play
Bronze Medals:
Gabe Gonzalez – Apparel and Accessories
Erica Johnsrud – Financial Services Team
Madelyn Wehe – Financial Services Team
Jackson Schell – Food Marketing
Kelsie Demars – Integrated Marketing Campaign – Event
Brody Enget – Principles of Finance
Paige Ross – Retail Merchandising
Eli Simon – Sports and Entertainment Individual Role Play
Dylan Lippert – Sports and Entertainment Team Role Play
Bryce Nolen – Sports and Entertainment Team Role Play
2019-20 qualifiers
Apparel and Accessories – Gabe Gonzalez
Business Finance – Henry Schonebaum, Jackson Schell
Business Services Marketing – Kelsie DeMars, Gabby Hollund
Advanced Interview – Kelsie DeMars
Entry Level Interview – Bergen Williamson
Entrepreneurship Team – Jesus Arriaza/Gabe Gonzalez
Financial Consulting – Erica Johnsrud, Henry Schonebaum, Lexi Owens, Myles Munoz
Financial Services Team – Erica Johnsrud/Madelyn Wehe, Jackie Meier/Gunnar Christianson, Owen Ellendson/Myles Munoz
Food Marketing – Jackson Schell
Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling – Grace Withrow, Gabby Hollund
Integrated Marketing Campaign – Event – Kelsie DeMars, Erica Johnsrud/Madelyn Wehe, Gunnar Christianson/Eli Simon/Jackson Schell
Integrated Marketing Campaign – Product - McKenzie Gehrke/Bennett Wolff, Ryann Louis/Emma Thibodeau, Ella Prange/Brooklyn Zrust/Sophia Mentz
Marketing Communications – Kelsie DeMars
Personal Financial Literacy – Madelyn Wehe, Henry Schonebaum, Owen Ellendson
Principles of Finance – Brody Enget, Jackson Warmington, Thomas Malecha
Principles of Hospitality and Tourism – Sophia Mentz
Restaurant and Food Service Management – Ryann Louis
Retail Merchandising – Paige Ross, Madeline Avila, Bennett Wolff, Abby Lake
Sports and Entertainment – Eli Simon
Sports and Entertainment Team – Anna Behning/Bennett Wolff, Dylan Lippert/Bryce Nolen
Start-up Business Plan – Anna Behning/Maria Pierce, Paige Ross/Ella Beardsley, Ashley Underdahl