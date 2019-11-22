Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, hosted Senate Commerce Committee Chair Gary Dahms, R-Redwood Falls, and a group of local community bankers from across the region at a roundtable discussion, Dahms’s first stop on a statewide tour with finance professionals.
He also met with insurance agents in Owatonna the same day and will continue meeting with other groups until the legislature returns to session early next year.
State Bank of Faribault President John Carlander on Monday hosted the group of more than a dozen bankers at the State Bank’s downtown branch. Carlander said that although the strong local economy is boosting banks, they still had some concerns to share with the senators.
In particular, area banks are struggling to address the issue of elder financial abuse. Estimated by the American Bankers Association to have cost victims $2.9 billion last year alone, elder financial abuse can take many forms.
"As community banks, we make every attempt to step in and prevent fraud," said Tom Sankovtiz, CFO of the First National Bank of Waseca. "But sometimes it’s difficult because it’s the customer's money and they can do what they want."
Faribault Police Capt. Neal Pederson said that his department often works closely with community banks and other financial institutions to minimize the risk of fraud and to help victims.
He said that changes in technology have made it easier for scam artists to fool the unsuspecting and much harder for police to investigate the source. What’s most important, Pederson insisted, is for people to be aware of the dangers of scams and stay vigilant.
With spoofed numbers and emails, it can be hard to detect and block scam calls and emails. Once they’ve acquired enough of an indiviual's personal information, scam artists can act extremely quickly to drain bank accounts.
"We’ll help (our customers) as much as we can, but they’re the first line of defense in terms of knowing what’s going on with their accounts," said Todd Markman, president of Reliance Bank in Faribault. "Accounts can be accessed easily online every minute of the day, so the more that people can be active in setting up warnings and protecting their cards, the better."
The issue of robocalls has become particularly pressing as both an annoyance and security risk. Across the country, 5.7 billion robocalls were made in October alone, more than were made all of last year, which was then a record high.
On the federal level, the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act passed the House earlier this year by a vote of 429-3. The bill requires that telephone service carriers implement call authentication technology and gives the FCC the authority and directive to enact extra protections for consumers.
Interest in anti-robocall measures has extended to the state level as well. In October, state Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, announced plans to introduce a bill that would make robocalls illegal. Stephenson says his goal is to push for the toughest robocall law in America.
At their meeting, the bankers also discussed the struggles of the agricultural community, the backbone of southern Minnesota’s economy. With low commodity prices and a largely unproductive growing season, many farmers are hurting.
Given the situation, bankers asked the senators what leeway they might have to work with struggling ag customers. Because independent community banks are uniquely invested in and dependent on the success of the area, local bankers are deeply concerned about the struggle of area farmers.
Jasinski praised the contributions local community banks make to our region’s economy and quality of life. Even though bankers are doing well amid a strong economy overall, Jasinski said that he greatly valued hearing their unique perspective.
“(Local banks) are donating to events, schools, football teams,” Jasinski said. “They’re heavily involved and they have a good pulse of what's going on in the economy.”