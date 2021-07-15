Christine Bothun believes the pandemic helped students learn a lot about how they learn best. By pivoting between in school and online learning models, students got an opportunity to see what worked best for them.
With that being the case, some students want to continue learning in a less traditional model. It’s one of the major reasons why the district will offer a new Falcons Online Academy in the fall.
“We were able to learn a lot from [distance learning], but there were things that needed to be improved upon, so I think [Falcons Online] is giving us the opportunity to offer this to students who learn best in a different way,” said Bothun, the new online learning coordinator for Faribault Public Schools.
In March, the Faribault School Board approved the Falcons Online Academy as an alternative learning model with federal COVID funding for elementary and secondary schools.
Tracy Corcoran, director of teaching and learning for the district, said recruiting, advertising and marketing are the main focuses for the program at this point of the summer. Teachers for kindergarten through 12th graders will be hired as part of the online learning staff and begin working on curriculum development in August.
“All of the feedback we’re receiving is really positive,” Corcoran said. “ … It’s one of those silver linings from the last 18 months of craziness that’s really helped us identify opportunities [based on] what our community would like to see and to build out responses to those needs.”
Any student entering grades kindergarten through 12th grade in the fall may enroll in Falcons Online Academy for a comprehensive education. High school students have the option of taking some classes online and others in person, which includes required and elective courses. Students may enroll any time, said Bothun, but the district is looking for semester-long commitments at least to ensure a smoother transition for students.
Through Falcons Online, kindergarten through fifth grade students will follow a similar model to what the district had in place during distance learning. Online teachers for these grades will develop their own district-specific curriculum.
For grades six through 12, teachers will partner with the online learning provider Edgenuity to start. Edgenuity teachers will partner with qualified Faribault staff to ensure solid content is in place when students return to school in the fall.
The online learning program includes synchronous, or live learning, activities. Collaboration on classwork, discussion posts and chat rooms will all give students opportunities to interact with one another. They will also have opportunities to connect with their peers who attend school in person by having the option to participate in extracurricular activities and attend school events like pep fests.
In her role as online learning coordinator, Bothun pictures a partnership between herself, students, families and school district staff. This means making sure students have access to the content and offering support to anyone in the partnership.
For those interested in trying out Falcons Online, Bothun recommends students ask themselves questions like “Did I enjoy distance learning?” “Am I able to stick to a schedule and not be distracted by things around me?” “Am I able to be an independent learner and problem solver?” “Am I able to advocate for my own learning, reach out if I have a question, and wait for a response?”
Other students might find Falcons Online appealing due to its flexible schedule, Bothun said. But no matter the time of day a student devotes to online learning, Bothun asks that each participating student identify a learning coach at home, whether that’s a parent, guardian or older sibling. This support person would not act as a classroom teacher, but check in with the student and with the online staff.
Falcons Online will follow a calendar similar to the Faribault Public Schools calendar that's already been approved. The program is offered to both students in the Faribault district and students outside the district. Students enrolled in Falcons Online will have access to support services such as special education and counselors, just like in-person learners, and will be supplied with a device such as a tablet. Online students will have the option to receive both breakfast and lunch.
With input from Falcons Online families and students, Bothun said the district plans to identify or build a designated space for students who want to participate in the program outside their own homes.
“I’m excited for this opportunity for our community because it’s allowing us to give students more options to be successful, and if that brick and mortar setting isn’t working, it’s another avenue for them to be successful,” said Bothun.