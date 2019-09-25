Homecoming Week is always a big one in Faribault, and this year's will be no different.
The fun begins at 2 p.m. Sunday with a powderpuff football game between the junior and senior girls on the Faribault High School practice fields. Sign up is in the school activities office.
Highlights from the rest of the week are as follows:
• Monday, Sept. 3 — Class Color Day. Battle of the Classes pepfest at FHS at 2:20 p.m. Coronation at 8 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center is free. Boys varsity soccer game at 7 p.m. versus St. Peter at the Faribault Soccer Complex.
• Tuesday, Oct. 1 — Hawaiian Day. Elementary cross country meet at 4:30 p.m. at Alexander Park. Varsity girls soccer match at 7 p.m. against Mankato West at the Faribault Soccer Complex. Volleyball match also at 7 p.m. against Austin at FHS.
• Wednesday, Oct. 2 — American/Cultural Day. Dodgeball tournament from 8-10 p.m. in the North Gym. $5 fee per player.
Thursday, Oct. 3 — Pop Culture Day. The varsity boys soccer team faces off against the Northfield Raiders at 7 p.m. at the Faribault Soccer Complex.
Friday, Oct. 4 — Falcon Friday-Spirit Day. Pepfest at 12:10 p.m., followed by the parade at 2 p.m. That's capped by the football game at 7 p.m. as the Falcons take on Mankato East Cougars.